Lessons from Sir Wes

At his book launch on November 23, Sir Wesley Hall didn’t have to say a word.

Aided by his daughter Dr Kerry Hall, Sir Wes’s struggle to reach the podium reminded me quite similarly of Muhammad Ali’s struggle to light the Olympic torch at the Atlanta Olymnpic Games, which one Reina Kempt of the Louisville Courier Journal reminded us about last July.

Back in the day before you could watch great sporting events from the comfort of your living room, I remember going down to the Fox Theater towards the bottom of Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit to watch it.

A March in Detroit, the air is still crisp, and ice beneath your feet might still crunch. But in search of inspiration, I had to go watch that fight live.

So there was Ali dancing on his toes in his tasseled white boots, 25 years later having us wondering if he’d make it to light the Olympic flame.

A legend pushes forward

But inspiringly and most notedly noticed by America’s 42nd president Bill Clinton, he did.

Likewise, there was Sir Wesley Hall - the Wes Hall who as it seemed to me in one of the two India Test matches at Sabina Park in 1962, was pushing-off from the sight screen below Roy Lawrence - now struggling to make a relatively short journey to a podium, 60 years later.

But he did. Sir Wes’s name was called, and come hell or high-water, he - like Mohammad Ali - was going to answer the call.

The moral both in Ali’s case and Sir Wes’s, was that people are always looking to be inspired. And if you can, then try not to let them down.

Other lessons learned from Sir Wes, are perseverance and self-belief.

Before this past October, I first had a little sit-down with Sir Wes close to four years ago.

And it was then that he told me that he was in the process of writing this book.

In the last two years or so, in our telephone calls, I got the feeling that he might have been struggling a bit with its completion.

But I’m pretty sure that when I read it, I’ll be thanking him that he did.

Because these days, inspiration and examples of perseverance, are as scarce as money.

But what about self-belief?

If you have something you think is worthwhile saying, no matter what your detractors might say, say-it!

Different roles and stages in life

And what might I be looking forward to the most in Sir Wes’s newest book?

Besides the story of his rise from humble beginnings to his wearing of many hats in his remarkable life, what I’ll be just as interested in, is his treatment of his first international fast bowling partner - the Jamaican and West Indies’ Roy Gilchrist - ‘the insufferable’ as one of Jamaica’s former prime ministers, Michael Manley characterised his fiery countryman.

But what will I remember most about Sir Wes?

That telephone call to me that night when I was feeling crestfallen at being snubbed by Woodford Heaven and Donovan Bennett.

Sorry. Neither ‘a Mister’ nor ‘a Doctor’ here.

“Wes here,” said the former great fast bowler, WI selector, WI president, senator, Barbados government minister, and Pentecostal minister. “Maan, I feel sick to my stomach!”

The moral?

Compassion extended, can reenergise!

—Ray Ford is a freelance cricket writer

