The Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) have learnt a lot from the recent participation in the Junior Pan American Championships in Chile and honorary secretary of the organisation Reyah Richardson said they are taking onboard all the lessons from that tour as well as the experiences of other national teams as they navigate the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Richardson said the TTHB had to show resilience in adapting to the current Covid-19 circumstances to facilitate the participation of national teams in international competitions.
The national women’s team is currently competing in the Pan American Challenge in Lima, Peru, for a chance to qualify for the 2022 Pam Am Cup and the Hockey World Cup.
The TTHB received a cheque from the Ministry of Sport (MoS) on Monday for $1.8 million for the support of the Under-21 national teams that went to Chile in late August and earlier this month. Richardson also noted that a separate request for funds for the national women’s team for their participation in the ongoing Pan Am Hockey Challenge in Peru was also submitted and approved by the MoS.
Asked about the challenges faced by the Junior Pan Am team, which included flight arrangements to and from Chile as well as preparations ahead of the tournament, Richardson said: “Coming out of that Under-21 preparation and tournament, a lot of us and other sporting organisations had a good bit of lessons to take away in terms of how we deal with national teams travelling during this Covid-19 period.
“It is a different environment we are in and the TTOC has offered an online seminar on ‘Covid-19 Bio Safety Measures for Sport’ dealing with travel requirements, vaccinations, PCR testing protocols in this new normal.” She said the youth squad would have been one of the “early teams travelling during the pandemic.”
“Of course, there were a lot of lessons learnt and we hope to take it forward in all our other teams moving forward. We also hope that other sporting organisations learn from us. Volleyball also had its challenges, and we also took some lesson from them, and they took a few from us,” Richardson explained.
“It is different for individual and team sport, mainly because of squad size and logistics involved. When it is 28 to 40 persons, it is a good bit to manage in this Covid environment and we will move forward accordingly and adapt to suit,” she added.
In terms of team preparations, Richardson said that, too, has had its own challenges due to the various restrictions in place to curb the spread of the virus locally.
“The women’s team essentially started training in 2018 when they had a programme. The Under-21 team started training in 2019 and both of them had their own programmes and yes part of it would have been pre-Covid but a good bit of it would have been during Covid when there were major interruptions in terms of how sport occurred in Trinidad and Tobago,” Richardson revealed.
She said National Sporting Organisations (NSOs) had to adapt and learn how to move forward accordingly. “Preparations might not have been ideal because of the Covid environment but I think the technical staff and the National Sporting Organisation, in this instance the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board, did the best they could have done with resources available to them...not only money but facilities, man-power and even players,” she further explained.
“So, we moved to suit, we had to adapt, and we had to show some resilience and the end result of that is our teams participating in international tournaments,” she concluded.