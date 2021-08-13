At last the eagerly-awaited new season has arrived. Clubs will be parading their expensive signings. New managers will be anxiously treading a worn path up and down their technical areas and of course we welcome back the fans as stadiums fill up once again.
For my money, Chelsea and Manchester City will be contending top spot with Liverpool and Manchester United biting at their heels.
I expect Leicester to go well again and Tottenham if they retain Harry Kane while Arsenal have a lot of work to do and Mikel Arteta is still very much on trial.
Midtable, I see West Ham, Everton, Aston Villa, Wolves, Leeds, Brentford and Brighton but in the relegation zone, Newcastle, Norwich, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Watford and Southampton will, in my opinion, be fighting an uphill struggle. Let battle commence.
Grealish arrives at
City with a bodyguard
Jack Grealish looked every bit the superstar when he arrived to be introduced to supporters this week. To start with he was accompanied by his own bodyguard who was never more than a step away from Jack. When City announced they would unveil their new player, the club expected only a handful of fans to turn up on a windy, rainy evening.
However, 1,000 arrived and all wanted to have selfies with Jack. His minder was working overtime to keep them at bay. The fans were outside the stadium and Grealish appeared after giving an interview on the club website using a public address system. The Grealish machine had arrived and he was blowing kisses to the crowd and looked as though he was thoroughly enjoying himself.
Jack has been very impressed by Pep Guardiola’s work rate and by his two training sessions at the Etihad. He said, “I’ve had two sessions with City but it’s crazy seeing the work he does, it’s no surprise he’s been so successful in his own career, some of his tactics are out of this world. I feel like I can bring a lot to the team and the manager will choose what position to play me in.”
Lindelof to fight for his place
One player likely to be affected by Raphael Verane’s arrival at Manchester United is Victor Lindelof. The 27-year-old represented his native country of Sweden at the Euros and gave a good account of himself. Now, Verane’s arrival means he might struggle for game time. Victor suffered a niggling back injury last season which limited him to 29 appearances in the Premier League and he has been training hard to make sure he is fit for the beginning of this season.
He said, “It was tough but I have been working very hard with different types of exercises and treatment and I now feel much better.” Victor is confident he can challenge for his place in the United team and will be fit for their opening match against Leeds.
Martinez can improve
Tottenham forward line
Tottenham hope to have made an important signing with Lautaro Martinez who has agreed to join them from Inter Milan where he had a good partnership with Romelu Lukaku. Ignoring any possibility that Harry Kane could leave, Nuno Espirito Santos plans to link Son, Kane and Martinez in a forward line trio.
Martinez scored 31 goals and 15 assists in the last two Serie A seasons. Even Lionel Messi described him as “special”. If the deal goes through without complications he will join fellow Argentine international Cristian Romero, the centre back who joined on loan from Atalanta with a clause in his contract that will enable Spurs to sign him for £47million if everything works out this season. Harry Kane has been living at The Lodge Hotel which is inside Tottenham’s training centre. He isolated because of government Covid regulations after travelling back from holiday in the Bahamas. As I write this, Nuno has not decided whether to play Kane this Sunday against Manchester City. According to my contacts Romero will not be available because he arrived with a knee injury.
Saints fancy getting
‘The Ox’ back
The transfer merry-go-round continues and Southampton have contacted Liverpool in an attempt to re-sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who was sold by the Saints when he was a teenager. Southampton are fearing that Jannik Vestergaard will be poached by Leicester who are looking to replace Wesley Fofana who is sidelined until next year with a broken leg. Saints want at least £15million for Vestergaard before they will even discuss the possibilty of him leaving and Oxlade-Chamberlain is their preferred target. However, I fear they will be disappointed. Alex has, according to manager Jurgen Klopp, been “on fire” in Liverpool’s recent friendly matches and has managed to stay injury free for the season’s start this weekend for the first time since 2017. He has not missed a single day of training.
Spurs fans behind Santos
It was good to see new Spur’s manager Nuno Espirito Santos walking out for his first game against local rivals Arsenal in a pre-season match this week. It was only a friendly but the fans gave Nuno a standing ovation and cheered him like a hero. They cheered when his name was announced over the tannoy system. Given that Spurs could lose their talisman striker Harry Kane, who didn’t play, the crowd were in good spirits and Tottenham dominated Arsenal. The fans even applauded Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka in recognition of his excellent performances for England in the Euros. With no Kane the biggest roar was for Heung-Min Son who scored the winner.
Jimenez returns for action
I have been told that Wolves hitman Raul Jimenez will return to action for the opening day of the season. The Mexican international fractured his skull in a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz last November. The 30-year-old was given oxygen on the pitch and he will have to wear protective headgear for the rest of his career. New manager Bruno Lage said, “I feel he is ready. He is confident. So I hope he can help us to be a stronger team this season.”
Hendo likely to miss
first PL game
Jordan Henderson was going through a routine at Liverpool’s training ground Kirkby this week but manager Jurgen Klopp said he is unlikely to start against Norwich in their first game of the new season. The Reds beat Spanish club Osasuna 3-1 this week and Hendo came on from the bench to test his recovery from Covid.
Solskjaer still
upbeat over Pogba
Once again Ole Gunner Solskjaer has said he and Paul Pogba are close and this week had more positive discussions with his midfielder. “I hope every player thinks this is the place to win trophies,” said Soslkjaer. “Paul has come back and he’s fresh and he’s always such an enthusiastic boy. The talks we have had have all been positive.”