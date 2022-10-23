Rays of light seem to be shining over us as a people nowadays, facilitated in no small measure by the several media houses which see it fit to portray the essential goodness that is man’s nature—first with the Ramleela celebrations dramatising the story of Ram and his rescue of Sita from the demon king, as told in the Ramayana, which even the illustrious Derek Walcott saw worthy of mention at his Nobel Award prize-winning ceremony.
And to follow are the many programmes exuding the overall spiritual cleansing associated with the Festival of Lights as the necessary requisite for the Goddess Lakshmi to enter and bless homes, not forgetting the portrayal of the religious rites of the First Peoples and those of the Orishas, and the nightly call to prayer, now the invocation in one media house, of the love and brotherhood associated with Islam. Christmas is soon to follow, further illuminating the halo of light beaming down on us as a people.
And such a spiritual halo over this country could not have been more timely, for notwithstanding our weaknesses and vulnerabilities as humans, we seem to be falling deeper into the “abyss of the unconscionable”, where the basic ethical and moral constraints that normally serve as a deterrent to unacceptable behaviours seem to be having little effect, viz, like spraying bullets into a crowd of innocent bystanders on the streets, with no care about who lives or dies; or the same action against nine-year-old innocence trying to flee the sound of raging gunfire, only to die an untimely death; or the home invasion of an elderly couple in the dead of night, subjected to a kind of trauma which belies the compassion they should receive as people in the late winter of their lives.
And away from the inhumanely criminal as the above, the law as the pillar of justice in any civilised society continues to be subjected to its now-accustomed abuse and exploitation, as in a current legal issue in which the major players seem more concerned with manipulating its tenets to their own advantage, without an iota of a sense of guilt or the leadership and responsibility they should discharge in such a situation.
And in the politics, even as the leadership elsewhere in the Caribbean, as in Guyana and Barbados, is adopting policies to bring relief to their people in these difficult times, ours seem indifferent to their cries, more concerned with their political longevity by exploiting the tribalism that seems endemic to us as a people.
And as to our day-to-day survival, how can we—when there is nothing tangible in the politics to bring us long-term relief and our purchasing power continues to diminish, even as the profiteers continue to reign with impunity?
And what else can I say except that this absence of a moral and spiritual mooring that should mark our humanity seems the “way in the world”, to borrow one of VS Naipaul’s titles, for Russia’s Putin is ready to nuke us without fear of consequence; Canada’s Trudeau is ready to condemn striking truckers as Nazis; Brazil’s Bolsonaro is ready to be elected again although he played with life and death in his nonchalant approach to Covid; Venezuela’s Maduro has destroyed a once great nation; Biden continues to be erratic as China threatens; and Xi is ready to swallow up Taiwan, as he did Hong Kong.
Civilised behaviour now seems a stark anachronism!
Maybe for us as a small-island nation the little lights of Divali, together with the other little flames emanating from other groups, will light up this enveloping darkness and show us the way, with no better practical manifestation of this than in our own personal love and compassion for those with whom we come into contact.
Dr Errol Benjamin