LEVI GARCIA could not stop hugging teammate Karin Ansarifard after the Iranian scored the winner with 20 seconds left in added-on time yesterday, sending Greece’s AEK Athens to the group stage of the 2020-2021 Europa League.
Playing at home, Athens scored a 2-1 Europa League playoff victory to eliminate Germany’s VFL Wolfsburg. Also through to the group stage with victories yesterday were Tottenham Hotspur, Glasgow Rangers, PSV Eindhoven and Celtic.
Having signed a five-year deal with Athens just about two weeks ago, left-winger Garcia, 22. played for the opening 80 minutes before being substituted.
Unbeaten after two matches in the Bundesliga and having easily won in the first three rounds of the Europa qualifiers, Wolfsburg led on the stroke of half-time through Swiss midfielder Admir Mehmed before Portuguese midfielder Andre Simões brought Athens level at 1-1 in the 65th with a long-range screamer to the top far corner. With penalty kicks looking certain to decide which team would reach the lucrative group stage, Ansarifard broke on the counter-attack and wrong-footed Pavao Pervan in Wolfsburg’s goal with a low shot to the near post.