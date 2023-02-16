Levi Garcia scores 15th of season

Trinidadian striker Levi Garcia continued his hot streak in the Greek Super League 1 with a blistering long-range left-footed free-kick goal as his AEK Athens club scored a 3-0 win over Levadiakos, Monday.
Having his best-ever scoring season in Europe, the converted left-winger has now got 15 goals in all appearances this season, including 11 in the league. Garcia, 25, has also scored three goals in two matches, getting another two on February 9 as Athens won their Greek Cup first-leg tie 3-0 over giants Olympiakos.
Following a slow start to the season, Athens (50 points) are now a close second in the Greek Super League, just one point adrift of early-season runaway leaders Panathinaikos (51 points after 22 matches) and also have a match in hand. Olympiakos (46 points) are third.