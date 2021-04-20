Levi named ‘Player of the Month’ for March

Trinidad and Tobago international Levi Garcia has been named AEK Athens’ ‘Player of the Month’ for March.
Garcia got on the scoresheet when he represented T&T in its 3-0 win over Guyana last month in their opening World Cup qualifier. The 23-year-old also played in T&T’s second match of its preliminary round of World Cup qualifying, a 1-1 draw against Puerto Rico. Garcia was recognised by his club for his approach work and assist to teammates, rather than the four goals he has scored this season.
AEK Athens (54 points) are third behind Olympiacos in the Greek Super League table while just three points off second-placed Aris, after having pick-up consecutive 3-1 wins over Aris, and sixth-placed Asteras Tripolas, respectively.