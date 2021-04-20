Levi Garcia

4 GOALS THIS SEASON:

Levi Garcia

Trinidad and Tobago international Levi Garcia has been named AEK Athens’ ‘Player of the Month’ for March.

Garcia got on the scoresheet when he represented T&T in its 3-0 win over Guyana last month in their opening World Cup qualifier. The 23-year-old also played in T&T’s second match of its preliminary round of World Cup qualifying, a 1-1 draw against Puerto Rico. Garcia was recognised by his club for his approach work and assist to teammates, rather than the four goals he has scored this season.

AEK Athens (54 points) are third behind Olympiacos in the Greek Super League table while just three points off second-placed Aris, after having pick-up consecutive 3-1 wins over Aris, and sixth-placed Asteras Tripolas, respectively.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WITHDRAWAL!

WITHDRAWAL!

Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur will begin the process of pulling out of the proposed European Super League, the clubs confirmed yesterday. Chelsea are also expected to exit the proposed league, sources confirmed to ESPN.

North/Tobago upset East/North East

North/Tobago denied East/North East a perfect record in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Under-19 trials, defeating them by six wickets at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

Andrews just misses Triple Crown

Andrews just misses Triple Crown

CHE ANDREWS just missed out on a Triple Crown in the Duke’s Tennis Academy Tournament Monday night at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre.

After already having two titles in the bag, the former talented junior and East Zone Classified B class runner-up Clint Singh were edged 8-7 (7/5) by Nabeel Mohammed and Kendon Cornwall in the doubles final.

Levi named ‘Player of the Month’ for March

Levi named ‘Player of the Month’ for March

Trinidad and Tobago international Levi Garcia has been named AEK Athens’ ‘Player of the Month’ for March.

Garcia got on the scoresheet when he represented T&T in its 3-0 win over Guyana last month in their opening World Cup qualifier. The 23-year-old also played in T&T’s second match of its preliminary round of World Cup qualifying, a 1-1 draw against Puerto Rico. Garcia was recognised by his club for his approach work and assist to teammates, rather than the four goals he has scored this season.

St Hillaire pushes his goal tally up to three this season

St Hillaire pushes his goal tally up to three this season

Midfielder Kathon St Hillaire scored a consolation goal in FK Poprad’s 6-1 loss to MŠK Žilina B in the Slovakian second division last weekend.

It was the third goal scored this season for the 23-year-old former St Ann’s Rangers and T&T Under-20 national, making him the top-scorer at his struggling club.

Judah a candidate for I-League award

Young Judah Garcia is a candidate for ‘Assist of the Season’ for relegated Neroca FC in India’s I-League second division.

Garcia, 20, flicked on pass with his back to goal, against Real Kashmir FC.

The 2020-21 season of the I-League came to an end on Saturday with Gokulam Kerala crowned champions for the very first time in the club’s history.