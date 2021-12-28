Lewandowski, Mbappe not keen on biennial W/Cup

Ireland’s preparation for next month’s white-ball series against West Indies hit a major snag Tuesday with the cancellation of the One-Day International series against United States, following Covid-19 positives in the touring party.

Only hours after pushing back yesterday’s opening ODI to today as a precaution, Cricket Ireland and USA Cricket agreed to scrap the series “over Covid-related concerns”, after two members of Ireland’s support staff tested positive as well as the partners of several players.