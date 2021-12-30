Lewis: Athletes showed resilience

Brian Lewis

BRIAN LEWIS, Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee president, credited the TTO athletes for bouncing back in a tough year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the TTOC’s Annual Awards Ceremony—themed “The glass is not half-empty”—Lewis praised all national athletes on their performances over the past 12 months and applauded their bravery and determination to represent T&T on the global stage

“In 2021 our athletes showed that they faced their fears. They went to Tokyo 2020 and gave their best,” Lewis stated. “They did not make excuses and of course, they showed emotional, physical, and mental stamina, by facing their disappointments, their failures, their mistakes and the criticism of those who weren’t in the arena; who did not have to overcome economic issues, lack of training issues, doubt issues, death in their families and close circles.”

Lewis added that as the TTOC looked forward to 2022, they are encouraged by the example set; the discipline and the resolve displayed by Team TTO at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and at the Junior Pan Am Games.

The TTOC president also expressed his appreciation to all as the TTOC closed the curtain on its 75th anniversary celebrations.

T&T pro hockey umpire Ayanna McClean, presented with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) golden whistle for overseeing her 100th game as an international umpire on December 7, shared her journey through officiating.

TTOC patron, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes, credited all athletes on their commitment and resilience.

“While the T&T flag was not hoisted at any of the medal ceremonies in Japan, our athletes persevered, distinguishing themselves and doing us proud on the international scene later in the year, reminding us all that they were still a force to be reckoned with,” noted Weekes.

She also made special mention of athletes like Dylan Carter, who splashed to a World Championships silver in the men’s 50m butterfly on December 19, female professional cyclist and Olympic debutante Teniel Campbell, her brother Akil Campbell, and Junior Pan American Championships medallists Tyriq Horsford and Kelsey Daniel.

