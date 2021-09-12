Lewis downs TKR

Dwayne Bravo and his countrymen on the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the “Trinidad Derby” against the Trinbago Knight Riders Saturday night at Warner Park. And their emphatic eight-wicket win guaranteed the Patriots a spot in the semi-finals of the Caribbean Premier League.
Skipper Bravo returned to action for the Patriots despite being unable to bowl because of his groin strain, and oversaw a morale-boosting win after three straight defeats, thanks in the main to a blistering unbeaten century from Evin Lewis (102, 52 balls).
The Trinidadian left-hander was at his punishing, calculating best as he powered the Patriots to 160 for two in 14.4 overs.
Kieron Pollard and his TKR defending champions, will now be keen for a victory in the return match Sunday night to ensure they progress to the semis.
Heading in to the final matches of the preliminary round, they are second, but locked on ten points with the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the St Lucia Kings, with the Jamaica Tallwahs just two points behind. They will want a win in the return match against the Patriots to make sure they reach the semi-finals and ensure a top-two placing.
But TKR may yet come to rue a sloppy fielding display in this match as they tried to defend their total of 159 for seven.
Patriots opener Chris Gayle (35 off 18 balls) was dropped twice in the third over of the run chase bowled by Anderson Phillip – playing ahead of the rested leading wicket-taker Ravi Rampaul. And Lewis was later put down in the eighth, Pollard’s first.
TKR paid heavily for those lapses against the dangerous left-handers as they took the match firmly in hand.
Gayle and Lewis slammed 61 in the Powerplay before wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin finally accepted a catch from the “Universe Boss” as he tried to slap Ali Khan away off the last ball of the sixth over.
Lewis had not yet received his let-off from Akeal Hosein. But after he did in the eighth over when on 29, he went into overdrive, virtually ending the match as a contest.
The small ground could not contain his big shots and neither could the TKR bowlers. And Lewis’ 11th six , swung backward of square off Ali Khan brought up his fifth T20 ton.
Earlier, a fairly steady bowling effort from the Patriots limited TKR to 159 for seven on one of the better pitches in the tournament for batting.
While there were starts for several batsmen, no one managed more than Colin Munro’s 34-ball 47.
After the loss of openers Lendl Simmons (11) and Denesh Ramdin (10) inside the Powerplay (28 for two), Munro did most of his work in partnership with Darren Bravo (22 off 22 balls), and skipper Pollard (18 off 12).
Munro and Bravo put on 50 off 38 balls for the third wicket, and Munro and Pollard 36 off 23. But all three were victims of Jon-Russ Jaggesar’s off-spinners (4-0-32-3). Jaggesar’s interventions slowed TKR’s expected push inside the last five overs.
However, Sunil Narine came up with 33 useful runs off 18 balls, which included four cleanly hit sixes, and Akeal Hosein got 11 off seven to give themselves a competitive target to work with.
But Gayle, and then Lewis made it an early night for everyone.
Summarised scores:
TKR 159-7, 20 overs (Colin Munro 47, Sunil Narine 33 n.o.; Jon-Russ Jaggesar 3/32, Dominic Drakes 3/33)
vs Patriots 160-2, 14.4 overs (Evin Lewis 102 n.o. Chris Gayle 35)
----Patriots won by eight wickets
Man-of-the-Match: Evin Lewis