Lewis grabs NJCAA gold, silver

Camille Lewis earned gold and silver at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Indoor Track and Field Championships in Kansas, USA, last weekend.
Lewis anchored South Plains College to victory in the women’s 4x800 metres relay in nine minutes, 38.71 seconds. Another Trinidad and Tobago athlete, Zinara Lesley ran the leadoff leg for fifth-placed Cowley College (10:04.92). In the 600m final, Lewis was second in 1:34.08.
Jalen Purcell and Tyrell Edwards finished fifth and seventh, respectively, in the men’s 60m final, clocking 6.80 seconds and 6.85. The New Mexico Junior College sprinters were faster in the qualifying round. Edwards was fourth overall in 6.75, and Purcell was sixth in 6.77. Butler Community College sophomore Jerod Elcock was 16th in 6.88, while New Mexico’s Onil Mitchell was 24th in 6.97.
Ayla Stanisclaus finished fifth in the women’s 60m final in 7.48 seconds. Stanisclaus was sixth overall in the 200m finals, the New Mexico sophomore clocking 24.51 seconds on the oversized track. She was faster in the preliminaries, winning heat one in 24.30.
Lesley finished fifth in the women’s 1,000m in 3:03.22. And she was part of the Cowley team that secured seventh spot in the distance medley relay in 12:59.54. Lewis helped South Plains to sixth in the same race in 12:58.39.
Justin Guy got to the line in 8.05 seconds for sixth spot in the men’s 60m hurdles final. The South Plains College freshman won his preliminary round heat in 8.00 to advance fourth fastest.
Edwards, Purcell and their New Mexico teammate Aaron Brewster were 14th, 21st and 24th, respectively, in the men’s 200m, clocking 21.85 seconds, 22.00 and 22.92. Butler’s Judah Taylor was 17th fastest in the men’s 400m in 49.33.
Purcell helped New Mexico to fourth spot in the men’s 4x400m relay in 3:13.15. Elcock and Taylor were part of the Butler team that finished fifth in 3:13.30. Justen O’Brien’s Iowa Western Community College secured eighth spot in 3:14.34.
In the women’s 4x4, Stanisclaus ran the second leg for seventh-placed New Mexico. The quartet clocked 3:53.89.
South Plains accumulated 138 points, including Guy’s three in the sprint hurdles, to win the men’s team title, ahead of Iowa Central (93) and Cloud County (91.50). Purcell and Edwards contributed to the 59 points earned by fifth-placed New Mexico. O’Brien’s Iowa Western finished sixth with 55, while Elcock and Taylor’s Butler scored 22 for 10th spot.
Lewis’ South Plains finished second in the women’s team competition with 108 points. Iowa Western (117) and Cloud County (101) were first and third, respectively. Stanisclaus’ New Mexico finished sixth with 61 points, while Lesley’s Cowley had to settle for seventh with 36.
At the Mississippi College Season Opener outdoor meet, in Mississippi, Adell Colthrust produced a 10.88 seconds run to finish first in section seven and second overall in the men’s 100m dash. His Jackson State University teammate, Kymoi Noray threw 39.75 metres for silver in the women’s javelin.