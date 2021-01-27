Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis has been selected as the keynote speaker for the Pathway for Everyone stream of the Virtual Sport for Life Canadian Summit.
Lewis, also the president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) is set to share his insights as chairman of the Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA) standing committee dedicated to race, gender, diversity, and inclusion to press meaningful reform.
The virtual seminar runs from January 26-29 and February 2-4.
According to the Sport for Life Canada website, Lewis is one of the experts from the highest ranks of the international sport system who are strategising a better way forward.
“The work of the task force and the recommendations we’ve made are the starting point. I believe that a collaborative approach is essential if we ever hope to create a sport system free of discrimination. The reality of discrimination, whether it’s race or gender-based, is undeniable. It’s more important now than ever to work together on this front to press for large-scale cultural change and reform,” Lewis told Sport for Life.
“Race and gender relations in sport are a microcosm of society. It is a thorny issue with deep-seated complexities. At the Summit I’ll be sharing some of the simple ways we can begin to make progress, and it will take persistence and perseverance.”
According to the site, Lewis has a variety of roles within the sport world, and a total of 32 years’ experience in sport leadership, holding a Master’s degree in Sports Organization Management from the University of Claude Bernard.
“Over the course of his career, Lewis has established a reputation as a creative and insightful thought leader,” the site stated.
Sport for Life’s CEO Richard Way was thrilled to have Lewis give delegates an opportunity “to hear insights and recommendations to combat discrimination in sport.”
“Simply put, Black lives matter. I look forward to hearing President Lewis address social injustice and speak about how to ensure opportunities are welcoming, accessible, and equitable. Over the last decade I’ve had the honour of working with Brian and I’ve seen his leadership nationally and internationally. A wealth of information will be shared on how organizations like ourselves and others can benefit from the work the Sport Integrity Global Alliance is doing to create the systemic change that we all desire,” Way stated in a Sport for Life release.“He is a dynamic speaker, and will bring a powerful and transformative message.”