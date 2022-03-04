Lewis leads Strikers to T10 win

The Steelpan Strikers stayed in the hunt for a place in playoffs of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast with a 15-run victory over leaders Soca Kings in the first of two matches at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, yesterday.
Evin Lewis set up the win for the Strikers with a blistering 53 off 19 balls while skipper Imran Khan chipped in with 34 not out to lead his team to 129 for five off their ten overs.
Khan then bowled the final over in the chase, grabbing two wickets to restrict the Kings to 114 for five.
Earlier, Lewis struck his second half-century in as many days as the Strikers exploded out of the blocks.
The left-hander slapped Sunil Narine for a six over long on to get the innings off to a positive start.
A wayward second over from Ravi Rampaul also didn’t help the Kings although the veteran got rid of Mark Deyal lbw for one.
Lewis then struck Shazan Babwah for a straight four and followed up with two sixes over long on, two over long off and one straight back over the bowler’s head with 35 runs coming off the third over as the Strikers raced to 61 for one.
Lewis also showed that he could keep the ball on the ground with a pair of fours through the covers off pacer Chadeon Raymond to reach his half-century off just 16 balls.
With the innings getting away from them, Kings’ skipper Narine brought himself back into the attack to stem the flow of runs and the move paid dividends with Lewis caught at long on and Vikash Mohan caught at slip for a ‘duck’ with the score progressing to 83 for three at the half-way stage.
Only 46 runs were scored in the back end of the innings, but the early damage done by Lewis proved decisive.
Leonardo Julien got the chase off to a rapid start with two fours and a six off Jahron Alfred in the second over, followed by a straight six and a cut for four off Ahkeel Mollon before he departed for a 15-ball 26.
Jesse Bootan kept the chase alive, smashing 19 off Mollon in the sixth over of the chase and two more sixes off Stephon Ramdial before he edged behind off the latter for a nine-ball 37 with the score on 83 for three off 6.5 overs.
It came down to 24 needed off the final over and Khan stepped up with the ball to hand the Kings their second defeat in six games.
In the second game yesterday, the Blue Devils stretched their winning streak to three with another clinical bowling performance in defence of a low total.
The Rayad Emrit-led Devils batted first and posted 97 for six before dismissing the Kieron Pollard-led Scorchers for 86 to complete a ten-run win.
The victory put the Devils on four wins in five matches while the Scorchers now have one win from six games.
The tournament continues this weekend with three matches today starting with a clash between the last-placed Cocrico Cavaliers and the third-placed Leatherback Giants from 10.30 am.
Summarised Scores
Steelpan Strikers 129-5 (Evin Lewis 53, Imran Khan 34 n.o.; Sunil Narine 2/16) vs Soca Kings 114-5 (Jesse Bootan 37, Jason Mohammed 32, Leonardo Julien 26; Imran Khan 2/14, Stephon Ramdial 2/24)
—Steelpan Strikers won by 15 runs
Blue Devils 97-6 (Teshawn Castro 25, Isaiah Rajah 21, Navin Stewart 19; Tion Webster 2/12) vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 86 (9.4 overs) (Nicholas Sookdesingh 19, Kieron Pollard 19; Rayad Emrit 3/17, Shaaron Lewis 2/3, Crystian Thurton 2/1)
—Blue Devils won by 10 runs
Upcoming Fixtures:
Today
Cocrico Cavaliers vs Leatherback Giants, 10.30 a.m.
Steelpan Strikers vs Blue Devils, 12.30 p.m.
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Steelpan Strikers, 2.45 p.m.
Tomorrow
Cocrico Cavaliers vs Blue Devils, 10.30 a.m.
Leatherback Giants vs Soca Kings, 12.30 p.m.
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Leatherback Giants, 2.45 p.m.