Lewis leads Windies romp in first T20

Evin Lewis smashed his seventh T20I half-century and went past 1,000 runs in the format as the West Indies dominated South Africa in the opening match of their five-game T20I series at the Grenada National Stadium yesterday.
After restricting South Africa to 160 for six in overcast conditions, the hosts showed off their six-hitting abilities, with Lewis going over the ropes seven times to top-score with an explosive 71 off just 35 balls as the Windies raced to 161 for two to complete a breezy eight-wicket win with five overs to spare.
Skipper Kieron Pollard was pleased that the hosts were able to “hit the first punch” in the series but said it was just the start and his side had to remain on their toes as the series progressed.
Speaking about Lewis, Pollard said:“We would love to see more of that from Evin on a more consistent basis. Hopefully he takes this in stride, and he has been doing well for us over the last couple of series and we hope that his consistency can continue. But for us, it is not only about one individual. It is about the entire team and everybody getting an opportunity to perform and show what they are made of. Winning the game with overs to spare and wickets in hand, I think it is a good start for us.”
He added:”Hopefully we can come and give a consistent performance tomorrow.”
Yesterday, Lewis got the chase off to a positive start, hitting a six over square-leg off spinner George Linde before taking on Kagiso Rabada in the second over, showing off his power with a pull for four, a hook for six and a flick for four as the Windies raced to 23 after two overs.
Andre Fletcher opened his account with a pulled six off Anrich Nortje to the delight of the small number of fans that turned out to support the home team and hometown boy Fletcher. Lewis greeted Lungi Ngidi with a four down the ground and another flicked shot to fine-leg before finishing the fourth over with back-to-back sixes, both pulled over the square-leg ropes.
Meanwhile, Fletcher kept the fans cheering with a six flicked over the square-leg ropes off Rabada followed by a four to backward point as the hosts raced to 63 without off after five overs. None of the bowlers were spared as the PowerPlay ended with the Windies well set at 73 without loss.
Lewis reached his half-century in style with a straight six off Ngidi before the stand was broken when Fletcher was run out attempting a quick single off a wide ball from Tabraiz Shamsi in the next over.
By that time, the Windies had positioned themselves for an easy victory and the hits kept coming with Chris Gayle smashing consecutive sixes off Reeza Hendricks while Lewis also went after the off-spinner with another maximum.
Lewis also smashed Shamsi over long-on for his seventh six of the innings before skying one to David Miller with the Windies just 37 away from victory. Andre Russell followed the pace set by Lewis, smashing three sixes and a four in a 12-ball 23 to end the game quickly. Gayle was unbeaten at the other end on 32 off 24 balls, having also struck three sixes and one four.
Earlier, Quinton De Kock, who hit 37 off 24 balls with a pair of sixes and fours, got the ball rolling for the visitors but it was Rassie Van Der Dussen that stood out with the bat, hitting an unbeaten 56 off 38 balls (four fours, two sixes) to ensure South Africa got to a decent total.
Fabian Allen was the best bowler for the Windies with two for 18, while all-rounder Dwayne Bravo grabbed two for 30.The two teams will square off at the same venue today in the second match of the series starting at 2 p.m.