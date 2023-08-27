Lewis reappointed as SIGA head

TRINIDAD and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) immediate past president Brian Lewis was recently reappointed to lead the Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA)—Gender, Race, Inclusion and Diversity (GRID) Sport Committee—by the Geneva, Switzerland-based organisation.
Lewis will in fact co-chair with Karin Korb as six of the SIGA permanent committees will be led by two co-chairs, one male and another female, in line with SIGA’s gender balance rule. Altogether, the newly-appointed Committee members represent 20 different nationalities, a SIGA release stated. In total, 70 high-profile global leaders, senior executives and top experts from various sectors, were elected, “ensuring world-class thought leadership and robust multi-industry representation.”
Lewis, a vocal advocate for gender, race, inclusion and diversity, who led the fight within the IOC to lift the life ban on athletes Wayne Collett and Vince Matthews, appreciated the vote of confidence SIGA signalled with his reappointment.
“It’s an honour to be reappointed to the now SIGA Permanent GRID Committee for the upcoming term,” Lewis indicated on his LinkedIn account. “Having served as chair of the task force and chair of the Standing Committee and now with the transition to a Permanent Committee, I am fully supportive of the Gender Equity Policy.
“Re: co-chair...I look forward to working with co-chair Karin Korb. The role continues to be a pro bono one. I remain dedicated and committed to SIGA’s vision, mission and purpose. I am also happy to fly the red, black and white flag at the International level.”
The office of members of the SIGA Permanent Committees is exerted on a personal basis as a rule and they come from a wide and diverse institutional background.
Sports representatives include national and international organisations, such as the European Swimming League (LEN), FIFA, UEFA, AFC, European Leagues, FIFPRO, IMMAF, United States League, CBDN, São Paulo FC, Stoke City Women, T&TOC, Ponta Delgada FA, amongst several others.
There is also significant government representation and prominent organisations from the global sports business industry, such as global sponsors, high-profile broadcasters, influential marketing agencies and media.
This includes SIGA’s founding member Mastercard, Octagon, C6 Bank, M&T Bank, TATA CS, Underdog & Co, Under Armour, Globo TV, Eurovision Sport, Mediapro, The Times of India and Inside World Football, to name a few.
SIGA individuals also possess experience accumulated over the years at leading financial and anti-corruption institutions, including the United States IRS, Dow Jones, International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA), International Coalition Against Illicit Economies (ICAIE) and others to help create and guide their vision and reform agenda.
Additionally, organisations such as Esports Integrity Coalition, Gamban, Epic Risk Management, Lisbon’s Holy House of Mercy, World Esports Consortium and International Gaming Institute, amongst others, provide thought leadership in areas such as sports betting integrity and prevention of gambling addiction.
The six SIGA Permanent Committees revealed earlier this month that will deal with matters pertaining to the following critical topics: Good Governance in Sports; Anti-Corruption in Sports; Gender, Race, Inclusion and Diversity in Sports; Financial Integrity and Transparency in Sports; Sports Betting Integrity and Sponsorship, Media and Sport Integrity.
SIGA intends to announce three additional committees soon, namely Youth Development and Protection in Sport; Environment, Sustainability and Social Responsibility in Sport; and Technology, Innovation and Sport Integrity.