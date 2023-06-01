Lewis strikes Whitsuntide gold

Concorde’s Omari Lewis clocked a personal best 10.29 seconds to grab men’s 100 metres gold at the Whitsuntide Games, in Grenada, on the weekend.
Stallions sprinter Raheem McCalman was second in the century in 10.57. Matthew Graham, however, just missed out on the podium, the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) athlete finishing fourth in 10.76.
McCalman got his gold in the 200, getting to the line in 21.38 seconds.
UTT’s Umar Sandy landed the implement 50.00 metres for victory in the men’s discus.
Peyton Winter struck gold in the girls’ under-17 shot put. The Burnley athlete threw the iron ball 13.97m. Winter finished fourth in the javelin with a 26.92 throw.
Reginald Mouton was the class of the men’s 800m field. The Phoenix Athletics runner stopped the clock at one minute, 53.40 seconds for a huge cushion on his nearest rival. Mouton earned bronze in the 400 in 48.21 seconds.
Anson Moses clocked a wind-aided 14.74 seconds to win the men’s 110m hurdles. Moses produced a 6.84 metres leap for silver in the long jump.
Concorde’s Symphony Patrick emerged as double sprint champion in the girls’ under-17 category. Patrick topped the 100m final in 11.98 seconds and got home in 24.72 to triumph in the 200.
Jael Peters captured the girls’ under-13 sprint double. Peters won the 100m dash in 12.63 seconds and the 200 in 25.83. Her Burnley teammate, Reneice Smith was fourth fastest in the half-lap event in 28.11.
Concorde athletes Nathaniela King and Tenique Vincent finished one-two in the girls’ under-17 long jump. King disturbed the sand at five metres flat, while Vincent jumped a windy 4.86.
Vincent was the class of the high jump field, clearing the bar at 1.64m to secure gold. Abilene’s Rhianna Martyr was fourth at 1.52.
Vincent’s twin brother and Concorde teammate, Tyrique Vincent finished third in the boys’ under-17 high jump with a 1.82m clearance. Tyrique was also third in the long jump, thanks to a 6.16m leap.
Burnley’s Yohan Robinson clocked a windy 11.88 seconds to share top spot with Grenadian Keshon Cobb in the boys’ under-9 80m dash. Robinson picked up silver in the 150 in 22.31.
Concorde’s Revell Webster produced a 10.56 seconds run for second spot in the boys’ under-20 100m championship race.
Burnley sprinters Brion Scott and Jayden Goodridge finished second and fourth, respectively, in the boys’ under-15 100m final, clocking 11.67 and 12.04.
Khari John picked up boys’ under-11 100m silver in a windy 14.02 seconds as well as 200 silver in 30.45. His Burnley teammate, Destiny Arnold claimed 100m silver in 14.24. In the 200, she finished first in her section and third overall in 30.42.
Karessa Kirton finished just off the podium in the girls’ under-20 100m final, the Concorde athlete securing fourth spot in 12.18 seconds.
Concorde and Abilene finished first and second, respectively, in the girls’ under-17 4x100m relay, clocking 48.88 seconds and 50.31.
Burnley struck gold in the mixed under-11 4x1, the young quartet getting the baton around the track in 59.96 seconds. And Concorde produced a 41.98 run for third spot in the men’s 4x1.