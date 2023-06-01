Lewis strikes Whitsuntide gold

Concorde’s Omari Lewis clocked a personal best 10.29 seconds to grab men’s 100 metres gold at the Whitsuntide Games, in Grenada, on the weekend.

Stallions sprinter Raheem McCalman was second in the century in 10.57. Matthew Graham, however, just missed out on the podium, the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) athlete finishing fourth in 10.76.