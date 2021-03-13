West Indies opening batsman Evin Lewis has been lauded for his more measured approach to his batting in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka and the left-hander said the adjustment to his usually aggressive approach was a decision made with an eye on bigger scores. And he is also giving serious attention to playing Test cricket.
Lewis scored a century, 103 off 121 balls, in the team’s five-wicket victory against Sri Lanka on Friday and 65 off 90 in their eight-wicket triumph last Wednesday. On both occasions, he and Shai Hope had record opening stands and, on both occasions, Lewis was much more selective in his approach.
In terms of curbing his aggressive instincts in the 50-over format, Lewis said it wasn’t a directive from the coaching staff but something he wanted to do to improve his consistency.
“That has been on my behalf. I wanted to give myself a fair chance in this series but at the same time you want to give the team a good start in the Powerplay,” he explained during a Zoom call with the media yesterday.
“I played the same way against Ireland last year. It is something I have been working on in 50-overs cricket. I want to try and pace my innings because I know I can make up in the middle overs and at the end, so it is a work in progress,” the 29-year-old left-hander added.
Asked if the adjustments to his game were made with a long-term eye on a West Indies Test selection, Lewis admitted that playing Test cricket is something that he has definitely been thinking about.
“I have actually gotten that question from many people,” Lewis said with a smile. “It is something that I am thinking about but the only problem is that I haven’t played four-day cricket for a while now and I am not sure if four-day cricket is going to be played this year (in the Caribbean).”
He said even his family members have asked him about playing in the longer forms of the game and he said, “it is something I have been thinking about seriously and at the end of the day, Test cricket is the ultimate and everyone wants to play Test cricket. Once I play a couple of four-day games and do well, I would also like to be considered for the Test team.”
Lewis made his first-class debut in 2012 but has only played 22 matches, scoring 1,229 runs at an average of 30.72 with one century and eight half-centuries.
His last first-class appearance for T&T came in 2017.
“I have been thinking deeply about it and hopefully when the next four-day season arrives, hopefully I can play and try and execute and try and get some good scores and hopefully be included. We will see how it goes,” Lewis added.