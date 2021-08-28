A 113-run partnership between Devon Thomas and Evin Lewis took the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to a comfortable eight-wicket victory, their second on the trot in the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier league (CPL).
At Warner Park, yesterday, both bowling and batting came up trumps for skipper Dwayne Bravo’s squad against the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW).
“I am very happy, it was a great team effort. Guyana is one of the better teams in the tournament, so I give credit to my bowling group,” Bravo said. “I think we restricted a very experienced batting line-up for 140 and we will take that any day.“
Yesterday, GAW were restricted to 146 for eight in their 20 overs.
“That’s all we ask as a bowling unit, as a team, just have that hunger and that energy in the game. It is a wicket that offers something for both spin and pace. And if you bat properly and apply yourself you are allowed to make runs as well, it’s a small ground. As long as you play the game smart, you’ll get the results. The outcome isn’t really guaranteed but as long as we stick to a certain process, that is the energy you want and that is the kind of discipline we want as a group,” Bravo said.
Man-of-the-Match Thomas (55 not out) made good on a US$300 bet to get a half century made with Bravo and combined with Evin Lewis (62),to chase what Bravo described as a “tricky” chase.
“The way these guys batted in the first six, they literally batted Guyana out of the game. And obviously the other guys finished it up in the end,” said Bravo.
For the losing skipper Nicholas Pooran, the Amazon warriors were 15-20 runs shy of a challenging total.
“(It was) a little bit tricky this morning. I think we got the toss wrong, I just thought the wicket was a bit dry but we expected to spin a bit more on the back end but we were definitely a few runs short,” said Pooran. He added that it was tough juggling his line-up that is laden with talented players.
“But it is the beginning of the tournament so we are trying a few things trying to get the right combinations and hopefully we can get the right combination at the right time.” The Warriors innings stuttered at the beginning before some later order runs took them to a respectable total.
In their first match against the Trinbago Knight Riders, the Warriors defended a similar total. But in this match, a stunning opening stand between Lewis and Thomas took the Patriots to their win.
The Warriors won the toss and elected to bat, but they struggled to get their innings underway in the face of some tidy bowling from the Patriots. Seamer Dominic Drakes was the star but there were excellent spells inside the Powerplay from Sheldon Cottrell and Paul Van Meekeren.
It was Cottrell who got the first breakthrough when he had Brandon King caught by Sherfane Rutherford off a leading edge. The Warriors once again pushed Odean Smith up the order as a pinch hitter but he didn’t have the same success as in the game against the Knight Riders, falling for a seven-ball duck.
Wickets continued to fall throughout the Warriors innings, and they found themselves on 75 for five in the 12th over, with Drakes finishing with three for 26 and Fawad Ahmed claiming two for 33. Some lusty blows from Nicholas Pooran and a measured innings from Mohammad Hafeez got them to 146 for eight.
Thomas and Lewis were in fine form, and they made the Guyana total look under par as they batted with controlled aggression to put the Patriots in complete control of the chase.
There were few alarms for the Patriots as Lewis top scored 62 from 39 balls, an innings that set up a victory that was completed with eight balls to spare.
Summarised scores:
• Amazon Warriors 146-8 (Chandrapaul Hemraj 39, Mohammad Hafeez 38 not out, Nicholas Pooran 23; Dominic Drakes 3/26, Fawad Ahmed 2/33)
• Patriots 147-2 (Evin Lewis 62, Devon Thomas 55 not out)
—Patriots won by 8 wickets.