Lewis transitions from athlete to coach

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic laser-class sailor Andrew Lewis has retired from competitive sailing after a career that spanned two decades. However, he remains committed to helping the development of the country’s next generation of sailors.
The 33-year-old Lewis, who represented T&T at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, announced his retirement earlier this month and also revealed that he has taken up a position coaching the Canada National Team.
On his Facebook page, Lewis wrote: “It’s never easy to retire from doing what you love. But it became effortless when I realised that Sail Canada Voile Canada is exactly where I need to be at this point in my life. Oh, Canada here we go!”
The T&T national has been appointed International Laser Class Association (ILCA) 7 Canadian national men’s team coach.
Speaking to the Express last week, Lewis said his decision to transition from competing to coaching is all part of his growth coupled with the realisation that he had reached his peak as an athlete.
“You don’t know when is the perfect time to start something or to end it but what I do know is if you trust yourself a lot and you become very confident in who you are, it becomes very easy to go through things in life,” Lewis told the Express of his decision to retire from competition.
“I have created this saying ‘go into nothing but go through everything’ and because I have been going through everything in my life and not going into things, I don’t get stuck. I’m a very fluid person. Every experience I have, there is a growth opportunity around it because I have that mind-set. I have realised that I have grown out of the athlete life,” he continued.
“I have stretched it out and I have done a lot of it and I could do a lot more of it but I believe I have reached the peak and it is time for me to explore other opportunities and through my exploration, the opportunity with Canada popped up and when that popped up, many other things were phasing out. “I work hard for everything so going through that transition ending with the Olympic Games and seeing other doors opening and seeing some closing, it was only evident that Andrew Lewis should move on to this pathway which is coaching the Canadian team,” he added.
Although Lewis has taken up a new role in Canada, he said he will never forget what the sport and representing T&T on the international stage have done for him.
“Going to the Olympic qualifiers in Germany in March 2012, I knew I had the potential to qualify. When I qualified for my first Olympic Games as just a sailor from Trinidad and Tobago…no one really knew about me, but my love and passion for sailing was strong. In those days it was all about proving to myself that I can be successful in something,” Lewis recalled.
“So, for me, achieving that life-time goal I had set at that point, was everything. On the day I achieved it, 19 years of my life all clicked into perfection. Every struggle in primary school, secondary school, family, friends, relationships, everything clicked and made perfect sense.
“And since that day, all the ups and downs, the not qualifying moments to the accident and the big challenges in my life, everything has always been easier because of that day when things clicked because since then, it has just been an understanding of life that makes me feel that my deepest desire to represent T&T allowed me to have this click and this experience.
“Being able to put TTO on my sail was an honour because if T&T didn’t exist as a nation, Andrew Lewis wouldn’t exist as a purposeful, driven person so representing T&T means the world to me. Without T&T, sailing and the Olympic Games, I don’t know where I would be today. But what I do know is those three things have given me everything and allowed me to have a life that has so much value and now that I have stepped away from the athlete life, it is very easy because I have gotten all those things from Trinidad and Tobago.
“Representing my homeland, the Red, White and Black is an honour, privilege and blessing that I am grateful for every single day,” he added.
In terms of playing a role in helping other sailors follow in his footsteps, Lewis said there are a number of sailors that he mentors no matter where he is in the world.
“Continuing that mentorship and guidance—from reviewing videos of their technique and style, helping them with fitness programmes, sending equipment back home—for me, my goal is to do as much of that as possible,” he said.
“I know my successes out of T&T on the international stage will only allow me to bring back more to them, and as I come back home to T&T in the future more and more, I’ll be able to give back more so these sailors can achieve what they believe is their true potential,” Lewis concluded.