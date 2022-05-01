Lewis: TTOC in good hands

Brian Lewis says he has left the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee in capable hands. And he has no regrets about leaving the presidency.
On Saturday, Diane Henderson was elected as Lewis’ replacement after winning the election for president, by 24 votes to ten, over Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation president Rowena Williams, at the TTOC’s 75th Annual General Meeting (AGM).
And in comments to the media yesterday, Lewis said Henderson “has what it takes” to move the organisation forward.
Saying first that his successor “is a very experienced sport administrator,” Lewis added: “I’m very confident that Ms Henderson will not disappoint; or let all the women down, because at the end of the day it is an historic occasion in the context of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic sports movement and Commonwealth movement.”
Following Saturday’s AGM, Henderson now leads an executive that is dominated by females. “The composition of the executive committee has moved from gender equal to majority female,” Lewis noted. “So in very many ways, it’s landmark and historic from an Olympic Committee’s perspective.”
Lewis said with the proper support of her Executive Committee, Henderson “will do very well…For sure, she will have my support in my capacity as immediate past president.”
And Lewis also stressed that he leaves the post in which he served for two terms with no second thoughts. “I’m an unapologetic believer in term limitation,” he said, before revealing that he had been approached by “a number of NSOs to consider, given the disruption caused by the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic… amending the constitution to extend the term of office from two successive terms to three successive terms, bringing it in line with the International Olympic Committee which is effectively a 12-year term limit.”
Lewis said he refused to consider that because “I believe in the two successive four-year term limit… It is important to have a bigger picture view than just simply remaining… The TTOC is no longer a strict, traditional old-school sports administration-type organisation.”
He expressed the belief that the organisation he was leaving behind was well-positioned to serve the sporting community in the future.
“The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee has transformed since 2013. It has become athlete-centred, market-oriented; very entrepreneurial, innovative and it’s well on the way for digital transformation,” he explained.
And reflecting again at his own time as president and the future, Lewis added: “The two terms have been challenging at times, it has been tough, but I’ve immensely enjoyed it because it has been always an honour and a privilege to serve my country in whatever capacity. I’m elated and happy to be passing the baton to a female.”