Lewis: TTOC to tap into IOC Sinopharm programme

As the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and China announced their collaboration to offer vaccines to athletes and teams preparing for the upcoming Tokyo and Beijing Games, Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis says his organisation will attempt to tap into the programme.
The collaboration with Chinese Olympic officials was announced last Thursday during an online IOC meeting. “We are grateful for this offer, which is in the true Olympic spirit of solidarity,” IOC president Thomas Bach had said, adding that the IOC would pay for extra doses for Olympic and Paralympic participants.
With 73 days to go until the July 23-August 8 Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Bach was reported to have said that extra doses would be given to the general public of countries taking part in the programme, heading off concerns that Olympic-bound athletes and officials will jump the line for vaccination ahead of more vulnerable and at-risk citizens.
Distribution will be through international agencies or existing vaccine agreements countries have with China, the Associated Press (AP) reported last week. The AP also reported that China had pledged about a half-billion doses of its vaccines to more than 45 countries. The IOC also has a vaccination programme with Pfizer.
But Lewis said the Sinopharm option is the more favourable at this point in time, given its accessibility. “Both support options under the IOCs partnership with China and with Pfizer are part of the IOCs efforts to ensure a safe and healthy environment for the athletes
Of course vaccination isn’t mandatory but encouraged,” Lewis reasoned.
At present just five TTO athletes with chances of qualifying to the Tokyo Games are currently in Trinidad. With most of Team TTO athletes currently outside of the country, Lewis hopes the TTOC can take advantage of the Government’s national vaccination programme that will benefit from the arrival of the Sinopharm vaccine.
“It’s a very intense situation. I do believe that because of the access issue, CANOC members may benefit from the IOC China programme, faster even than the IOC Pfizer Bio programme,” Lewis explained.
Lewis added that as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc, Team TTO are pressing on as it’s important to keep fighting “as long as the IOC, Japan Government and Tokyo2020 Organising Committee says the Games are on”.
“Our athletes are digging deep to continue preparing and qualifying. The pending arrival of Sinopharm is encouraging news,” Lewis added. “But it doesn’t take away from the fact that this is an incredibly challenging Games to pull off. It’s a huge test of resolve.”