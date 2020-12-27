Light despite Covid darkness

While there was not much to celebrate in 2020 due to the impact of the Covi19 pandemic, Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath found some “bright spots” worth highlighting, and he is also looking forward to 2021 with a lot of optimism.
While funding and other off-the-field issues would have hampered the cricketing fraternity and the progression of the sport in the past, nothing could compare to the impact the deadly virus has had on the sport this year.
Local cricket has been on hold since March in an effort to curb spread of the virus and there has been no indication of when the restrictions on local sports will be lifted.
Despite months of inactivity for thousands of local cricketers and hundreds of clubs, Bassarath underscored the resilience of the fraternity and is confident the sport will be able to bounce back in 2021.
He said he is optimistic that local cricket will be able to resume next year and he outlined the Board’s plans to get clubs, players and even fans back to the grounds.
Looking back at the year many will want to forget, Bassarath pointed to a couple of highlights, including the rise of wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva to the West Indies Test team, the recognition given to teenage fast bowler Jayden Seales as a player for the future, the Red Force franchise earning its best finish in the West Indies Championship four-day competition and Kieron Pollard’s stellar year in guiding Trinbago Knight Riders to an unbeaten title run in the Hero Caribbean Premier League, which was successfully held in Trinidad despite the pandemic.
“The year started off very bright for us,” Bassarath pointed out.
“We had six Trinidad and Tobago players on the West Indies Under-19 World Cup team and coming out of that tournament we had fast bowler Jayden Seales impressing everyone who saw him. Commentators, cricketers and even managers and coaches from the other cricketing teams spoke about how impressed they were with him and indeed he has a bright future in T&T cricket and also in West Indies cricket,” the TTCB boss added.
“We also had Joshua James from Tobago who was also impressive in the World Cup, so we think the year started off pretty well,” Bassarath said.
Before Covid abruptly stopped all major sports around the world in March, six Under-19 cricketers from Trinidad--Seales, James, Matthew Patrick, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Mbeki Joseph and Leonardo Julien--were making a name for themselves as part of the West Indies Under-19 World Cup squad.
Seales stole most of the headlines
The young West Indians didn’t lift the trophy, however Seales stole most of the headlines, grabbing ten wickets in the tournament but impressing more with his raw pace. He was subsequently drafted into the Red Force senior team, the Trinbago Knight Riders T20 squad and was also called up as a reserve player for the recent West Indies tour of New Zealand.
Bassarath added: “With our regional performances, we were knocked out in the semi-finals of the Super50 late in 2019 but we started 2020 by placing second in the West Indies Championship
four-day tournament when the tournament
was called off. I don’t think we could have done
better (if the final two rounds of the tournament were played) with Barbados (Tridents) about 40 points in front of us. We came second with the fourth-place team just a few points behind us. We were happy that we finished second which was our highest place finish in six years in the four-day tournament.”
Da Silva was the best batsman for the Red Force in the four-day competition with 507 runs at an average of 50.7 and a high-score of 113 not out. His good first-class season came on the back of an outstanding campaign with the West Indies Emerging Players in the Super50 Cup in later 2019 when they defied the odds to lift the title and Bassarath said the 22-yar-old “is a special talent” and was deserving of all the success he had in 2020. But then the hurt started in March with the pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns which Bassarath said put a lot of people in hardship.
“Our domestic season was going quite well before we had to call it off due to the Covid-19 pandemic and I know for a fact that it hurt local cricket and the different clubs across Trinidad and Tobago,” he admitted. “We are now looking forward to 2021 and we at the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board are putting everything in place to start our season on the 6th or 7th of March. We are hoping to have only 50-over cricket and T20 cricket next year, and this is again because of Covid-19,” he said.
However, any resumption of local cricket will depend
on government approval.
‘Approval for cricket to start back’
“We await the approval for cricket to start back in the country because we also plan to have the Under-23 tournament which was a tremendous success in 2019, to be played at the end of January into early February. We have asked for approval for that tournament to play before the local club cricket starts. The reason we have proposed these tournaments is that only two venues will be required. It will be a four-team tournament involving North, Central, South and East/Tobago. We will have the cream of the crop of local cricketers,” Bassarath added.
Other plans for the 2021 include the hosting of an Under-16 zonal competition based on the same format as the proposed Under-23 and senior zonal tournaments and the TTCB president is hoping that they will be able to give youth players an avenue to showcase their skills in 2021.
“I think what Covid-19 has done is it has given sporting organisations enough time to plan for the future. From a cricket perspective, I can tell you that a lot of thought went into the different competitions and programmes, hence the reason why at this stage we are well prepared to have different tournaments and to also engage different people in terms of sponsorship for different tournaments,” said Bassarath.
“We have already had sponsorships for all our major tournaments. We are looking for sponsorships for a four-team Under-16 tournament and also an Under-19. We feel that if we select four teams comprising players from the eight zones that compete in the Interzone tournaments, we think that the standard of cricket will definitely improve,” he continued.
“We have taken a page out of the book of other international teams and we must get the better players playing against each other on a more regular basis so that the standard will improve. Our youth tournaments suffered in 2020 because we only played the Under-15 and nothing in Under-17 and Under-19. Those tournaments are very important but I think we need to take it further to benefit the cricketers themselves,” he added. As for the players who were denied a chance to play in the InterZone competitions, Bassarath is hoping the better players from that crop will come to the fore in 2021.
Looking to 2021, Bassarath said that with a vaccine now available, “I am pretty confident that cricket will be played as long as approval is given and as long as people behave themselves during the Christmas season and the cases remain low. I am pretty optimistic that cricket will be played in 2021 and I am looking forward to government approval so we can put everything in place to get cricketers back out in the park from all across the country.”