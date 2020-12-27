Light despite Covid darkness

Glen “Fido” Francis is lamenting the delay in the proper laying down of the $1.3 million turf, adding that it is complicating the development of local hockey and the elite programme.

The 2019 Pan American Games men’s senior hockey coach is also confused by the lack of accountability for the unfinished turf job, originally scheduled to be completed ahead of the 2017 FIH World League semi-finals which was hosted at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua.