Lights for Gomes, Ramjohn stadiums

After years in the dark, the Larry Gomes and Manny Ramjohn stadiums are carded to benefit from a multi-million dollar T&TEC upgrade on behalf of the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT).
SporTT chairman Douglas Camacho informed the Trinidad Express that while the project was still at its preliminary stage, developments have been further slowed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, stadiums in Arima and Marabella have none to little lighting while, at the Ato Boldon stadium in Couva, the lighting capacity is diminishing quickly.
“Larry Gomes, Ato Boldon and Manny Ramjohn are the ones with the least amount of working lights,” Camacho said. “All have to be upgraded.”
“We have entered into a partnership with T&TEC to assist us with the facilities under our control, to put the lights in place. We are improving the lighting all around,” he said.
Camacho added that discussions had taken place between the partners.
“There is a capital cost and they are supposed to inform me whether they have those items in Trinidad and Tobago, so time is another variable we have to factor in,” the SporTT chairman explained. “If they are not available in Trinidad and Tobago, they would have to come in. That would be months. Therefore, we my have to work with a quick solution in the short-term and a longer solution afterwards.”
Camacho said the long term plan will be to change the lighting at stadiums from the current expensive halogen bulbs to the less expensive Light Emitting Diode (LED) alternative.
“They were supposed to do a condition assessment and then come back with the budget to do it,” he said. “So far, they have come back with a preliminary budget.
“We wanted to know what would be the cost to convert from halogen to LED. They are supposed to give me those options. I know the cost of LED is a lot cheaper. It’s a lot more light for a lot less. We have to change over to LED at some point beacuse the cost of that will pay back itself in a few years.”
Camacho admitted the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus has further slowed the project.
“We were going to get it done in five weeks, before that (COVID-19),” Camacho estimated. “But with the virus, I suppose we would have to wait and see the scheduled date for it to be done.”
“We will also have to congregate, in terms of workmen,” he explained. “And also, there is the case where right now, no-one is able to do the work because of the virus. We (SporTT) have certainly had to put a lockdown on staff, with most working from home and only the skeleton staff, like the security at the facilities, to make sure that people do not go where they are not allowed.”