Lijnders: Absurd to play PL Christmas fixtures

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has said the decision to continue the Premier League festive schedule is “absurd” and warned the quality of games will decrease due to physical fatigue.
During a meeting involving the Premier League, Football Association and representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it was agreed that the fixture list will continue as scheduled over the Christmas period, despite a recent surge in positive Covid-19 tests that has seen 10 games postponed since December 12.
As things stand, the announcement means that Liverpool will face Leeds United (Sunday), Leicester City (December 28) and Chelsea (January 2) in the space of eight days.
When asked about his thoughts in a news conference yesterday, Lijnders replied: “Jurgen [Klopp] made this point really clear after the [Tottenham] game. We believe we are in a position to protect our players and we think it is absurd we have to play after 48 hours because it’s a much higher risk of injury and second of all, the quality will not be as good.
“What happens when players are more fatigued is that we don’t get the offensive attitude and quality we want and second of all, football is a team sport so the moment we lose players and we have to push players through these situations, the risk becomes much bigger.
“I think it is absurd. You’ll have to ask the teams why they want to play in these type of circumstances. But I think it would be a wise decision because of our individual situation here with the Covid cases being this fresh, that we had more time before the next game.”
Lijnders also urged the Premier League to listen to the medical and scientific experts on how to proceed with matches during the pandemic. “For me, the experts are not the managers,” he added. “The experts are the scientists and the doctors. We should follow their guidelines and the Premier League should ask them, not the CEOs or the managers but them.”
Liverpool welcome Leicester to Anfield today in the Carabao Cup quarter-final and Lijnders confirmed that Virgil van Dijk, Thiago, Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Divock Origi remain unavailable for the tie. Lijnders also added that captain Jordan Henderson had recovered from illness that saw him miss the 2-2 draw at Spurs on Sunday.