Lilly takes down Bain

LILLY MOHAMMED sent the hottest player of the last month packing in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The daughter of Shenelle Mohammed stunned Makeda Bakin 6-1, 7-6 (8/6) to advance to today’s 16 & under semi-finals.
All three daughters of the multiple national champion were involved in yesterday’s quarter-finals, and Naomi joined Lilly in the last four with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Cyra Ramcharan. However, Karissa came against the top-ranked Brianna Harricharan and went down 7-5, 6-1.
Madison Khan, who reached the 14 & under semis last weekend, will tackle Lilly this morning for a place in the final -- later in the day -- after she dismissed Shiloh Walker 6-0, 6-2.
After making the national Under-12 and 14 national teams for two upcoming regional tournaments, Bain captured the ‘Lease’ 14 & under title last weekend, and went on to become the only player to win more than one title in the first stage when she combined with Khan to secure the doubles trophy.
Kale Dalla Costa will get a chance for revenge when he opposes Jamal Alexis in the 18 & under final.
The 14-year-old, the overwhelming title favourite, was stunned 6-2, 6-2 when they squared off in the first match in the group stage on Saturday.
But Dalla Costa, who took out national champions Nabeel Mohammed and Vaughn Wilson en route to the semi-finals of the East Clubs Classified Tournament last month, defeated Thomas Chung 6-1, 6-4 yesterday to reach the semis, and then brushed aside Beckham Sylvester 6-1, 6-3.
Alexis, who reached the quarter-finals of the Tranquillity Open and 21 & under final of the Catch National Junior Championships in the last few months, whipped Tim Pasea 6-1, 6-1 to reach the title match.
Khan’s brother Christopher, the 12 & under champ of the Trinity Cup in April, did not have to pick up his racquet to reach the 16 & under semis as Jayden Mitchell defaulted because of injury.
Connor Carrington moved in the last four with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Daniel Dumas and his opponent this morning will be Kayden Siewrattan, who like Daniel Rahaman received a bye into the semis after the round-robin stage.
First serve is 9 a.m.