Lilly takes down Bain

LILLY MOHAMMED sent the hottest player of the last month packing in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The daughter of Shenelle Mohammed stunned Makeda Bakin 6-1, 7-6 (8/6) to advance to today’s 16 & under semi-finals.

All three daughters of the multiple national champion were involved in yesterday’s quarter-finals, and Naomi joined Lilly in the last four with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Cyra Ramcharan. However, Karissa came against the top-ranked Brianna Harricharan and went down 7-5, 6-1.

Madison Khan, who reached the 14 & under semis last weekend, will tackle Lilly this morning for a place in the final -- later in the day -- after she dismissed Shiloh Walker 6-0, 6-2.

After making the national Under-12 and 14 national teams for two upcoming regional tournaments, Bain captured the ‘Lease’ 14 & under title last weekend, and went on to become the only player to win more than one title in the first stage when she combined with Khan to secure the doubles trophy.

Kale Dalla Costa will get a chance for revenge when he opposes Jamal Alexis in the 18 & under final.

The 14-year-old, the overwhelming title favourite, was stunned 6-2, 6-2 when they squared off in the first match in the group stage on Saturday.

But Dalla Costa, who took out national champions Nabeel Mohammed and Vaughn Wilson en route to the semi-finals of the East Clubs Classified Tournament last month, defeated Thomas Chung 6-1, 6-4 yesterday to reach the semis, and then brushed aside Beckham Sylvester 6-1, 6-3.

Alexis, who reached the quarter-finals of the Tranquillity Open and 21 & under final of the Catch National Junior Championships in the last few months, whipped Tim Pasea 6-1, 6-1 to reach the title match.

Khan’s brother Christopher, the 12 & under champ of the Trinity Cup in April, did not have to pick up his racquet to reach the 16 & under semis as Jayden Mitchell defaulted because of injury.

Connor Carrington moved in the last four with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Daniel Dumas and his opponent this morning will be Kayden Siewrattan, who like Daniel Rahaman received a bye into the semis after the round-robin stage.

First serve is 9 a.m.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ONE IN THE BAG

ONE IN THE BAG

Gajanand Singh returned to haunt West Indies with a counter-attacking maiden One-Day International hundred but veteran Johnson Charles headlined a quartet of half-century makers as the Caribbean side coasted to a 39-run victory over USA, yesterday.

Lilly takes down Bain

LILLY MOHAMMED sent the hottest player of the last month packing in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

La Foucaud named new coach for Cayman women’s football team

La Foucaud named new coach for Cayman women’s football team

Trinidad and Tobago’s Dion La Foucaud is the new man in charge of the Cayman Islands’ national women’s programme, the Cayman Islands Football Association revealed.

The CIFA announced La Foucaud’s appointment, stating: The Association is pleased to announce the appointment of Coach Dion La Foucaud as the person who will be responsible for women’s national football technical activities in the Cayman Islands.”

Shabazz grounded

Shabazz grounded

TRINIDADIAN Jamaal Shabazz got Guyana to the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifiers, currently taking place in Florida, USA.

The “Golden Jaguars” are in Fort Lauderdale without their head-coach Shabazz, owing to United States visa issues, conceivably emanating from his historical links to the Jamaat al Muslimeen. Over the past three decades, Shabazz has coached T&T men’s and women’s national teams. He has also been coach of the men’s national teams of St Lucia and Guyana.

Junior bodybuilders ready to flex at National Champs

Junior bodybuilders ready to flex at National Champs

The 2023 Junior National Body-building & Fitness Championship takes place on Saturday.

The event will be held at its traditional venue, Cascadia Hotel & Convention Centre, beginning from 7 p.m.

This will mark the second Juniors since 2019, prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Body-building returned after the long layoff with the staging of the Junior Championship last September, a very small event. Many competitions had to be shelved during a time when there were restrictions on congregating, and sport activities ground to a halt.

Another signpost

Another signpost

West Indies’ defeat of the United States yesterday in Zimbabwe in their opening match of the qualifying tournament for the World Cup was comfortable, though not convincing. Let’s see if they can be more efficient in the next preliminary group match against Nepal on Thursday.