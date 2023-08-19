GREAT RACE 2023 had its drama moments.
Iron Man, the only big boat with the power to challenge the 130+ mph monster, Mr Solo, failed to get one of its engines going and did not start. Another vessel broke down when already in Tobago with a lap to finish.
In the end, Mr Solo was the fastest boat to the sister isle, while Limitless was first to reach the finish at Store Bay. With Solo having no competition in Class A, the keenest competition this year was among the smaller crafts.
For the record, Tyrant (D Class), Heatwave (E Class), Extreme Measures (F Class), Limitless (G Class), Kraken (Spec Class) and Mr Solo (A Class), were all crowned champions of their divisions.
With the B Class boat Iron Man (120 mph) out of the race, Mr Solo the legendary 130 mph craft was able to cruise to Tobago, navigating choppy waters with little pressure form the opposition. Solo, driven by Hayden Charles, with Joseph Charles as navigator and Darin Marshall as throttleman, left the Foreshore in Trinidad last, and reached Store bay, Tobago, in one hour and 14 minutes.
Limitless, driven by Otis Walker and with David Singh as throttleman, was among the second group of boats to set off. Beginning at 7.25 a.m., Limitless crossed the finish line just about a minute ahead of Mr Solo, who took off 35 minutes after them.
Mr Solo encountered pre-race difficulty, with the engine having to be stripped down and rebuilt just two days before the event. Along the actual course, Solo also had some challenges, encountering choppy waters, six-foot swells, and GPS problems. Driver Hayden Charles said that getting to Tobago was the biggest goal for the crew. “Even if it is us alone coming in our class,” he commented.
Speaking from Miami, Joey Sabeeney was thrilled that Motul Monster’s 47:43 short course world record was unchallenged, although he and his crew sat out yesterday’s running. Sabeeney announced that Motul Monster, last year’s fastest boat, was in the warehouse hibernating at the moment, but he hopes to be back in the Great Race next year.
“As you know, it is a very expensive sport and I have some other things doing in my life right now,” he said, explaining the reason for not competing this year.
Of 30 registered boats , 27 took off. The two Cruiser Class boats failed to line up, including Fountain, whose engine blew out at the start. Six boats: Mobil Outlaw, New World Order, Predator, Timeless, Knot In Slow Motion and Try Jesus, did not finish the race.
The closest in power to Mr Solo was Tyrant, a new boat with a 95-mph turnover. Driven by Michael Agostini and with the experienced Ryan Edghill and Gordon Dalgleish making up the three-man crew, Tyrant won the D Class, where they were the only entrants.
The 55th edition of the race began with the Spec and G Class taking off first. Among those first boats out were Kraken, Arrow, Pandemic, Balastic, S Kapade and Asalt weapon. By the First Boca, the Spec Class were still in front, but they were limited by having to race below 60mph, the Spec Class were sitting targets for faster boats and by the Second Boca, Limitless had forged ahead and never saw another boat in front of them for the rest of the race.
Following Limitless in the G Class (60mph) were John Wick and Raw Knots. However, the Spec Class proved most durable, with all of the vessels finishing the race.