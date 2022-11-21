THERE was no celebration involved Sunday when Linda Partap-Boodhan advanced to the semi-finals of the Pristine Dental Solutions National Table Tennis Championship at Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.
After receiving a bye in the first round of the main draw, the country’s former top-ranked player dismissed her daughter, 13-year-old Lyllana 11-5, 11-8, 11-3 in the quarter-finals.
That section of the draw seemed to be reserved for the family as Lyllana, winner of seven junior titles this season, had to beat (11-9, 12-10, 11-9) her 19-year-old sister, Rayanna, to get the opportunity to face their mother.
Linda was joined in the last four by Ambika Sitram and two players from the same family, Aleena Edwards and her niece Imani Edwards-Taylor.
Sitram, playing in her first tournament in around three years, whipped Candice Brewster 11-8, 11-3, 11-5 to reach the quarters, while Imani, the 17-year-old daughter of former national champ Astra Edwards, took down Under-13 player Ashlea Mohammed 11-2, 11-3, 11-9 to get there.
Astra’s sister Aleena sealed tomorrow night’s final semi-final berth with an 11-7, 8-11, 11-8, 11-5 triumph over former two-time Caribbean Under-13 champ Priyanka Khellawan.
The now 17-year-old Khellawan, who had been edged by Imani (Edwards-Taylor) in five games earlier in the round-robin stage, had overwhelmed her Naparima Girls’ High School teammate Mikah Stroude 11-9, 11-2, 11-9 in the first round.
As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, this is only the second major open tournament in the country in the last three years.
Eleven-time national champ Aleena saved two match points to edge Imani for the title in the Silverbowl Championship in late August.
The semis will take place around 7 p.m. tomorrow and the final will follow,