Lion tamers

DEFENCE FORCE were at their inefficient worst in front of goal but still managed to leave the lion’s den with a 1-0 victory over Martinique champions Golden Lion in their Group A CONCACAF Caribbean Club Championship match, Wednesday night at the Stade Pierre-Aliker in Fort-de-France, Martinique.
With the win, Defence Force moved top of Group A with four points, one from their opening 1-1 home draw with Cavalier of Jamaica and three from Golden Lion. They next take on AC Port of Spain in a local derby on September 28, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium from 6p.m.
Reon Moore might not ever be a footballer who scores every chance he gets, but he does score important goals. After getting the opener against Cavalier, for the second match in a row, Moore was the Army’s successful marksman, shooting low to goal three minutes into the second half, after escaping through the Golden Lion left flank. Moore was named Player-of-the-Match.
If you don’t shoot, you don’t score. And Moore was definitely not shy on the night, creating many anxious moments for the very capable champions of Martinique. It also took a brilliant stop from goalkeeper Gilles Meslien to stop Moore getting a second midway through the second half, the Golden Lion goalie spectacularly making a fingertip save to just touch over Moore’s audaciously executed chip. It would have been a wonderful goal.
Earlier, Moore was at the back post for Kaihim Thomas’ cross, but got a poor touch, sending the ball into the surface and allowing the goalkeeper to tip it over for a corner-kick.
Meslien was also there when Defence Force had the best look at goal in the first half when in the 35th minute, Rivaldo Coryat fired at goal but was denied by Meslien, who also produced a reflex save when Brent Sam fired back the rebound via a first-time snap-shot. The goalkeeper then sprung up and re-gathered the ball as it was about to spin into his goal.
The other reasons for not extending the lead all belonged to the Defence Force.
Goal-scoring defender Justin Garcia and Sam put a combined three headers wide from corners when in excellent scoring positions. And with just about 12 minutes to go, Sam was past the defenders and clear up the left, but his pass inside was inaccurate and failed to find Thomas, running in.
When the boot was on the other foot, Sam was visibly perturbed. With just about five minutes left, substitute Jameel Cooper made a mess of giving Defence Force an insurance goal. He too broke the offside trap and was clear, but in taking an extra touch, Cooper lost composure and swung at mostly air instead of getting the ball to an also onside Sam, who stood alone, expectantly, in the centre of the penalty area.
What Defence Force did well, though, for the majority of the match, was keep Kevin Parsemain quiet. The legendary striker has played club football in France, the United States and even the Congo. He has scored 35 international goals, some coming against Mexico, the United States and T&T.
But having been sedate earlier, Parsemain made sure that Defence Force’s victory was not as easily earned as it could have been—had they scored the earlier chances. Parsemain peppered the Army defence with a series of dangerous passes from midfield and also looked like scoring from several free kicks, including one, the flight of which seemed to bewilder Defence Force goalkeeper Christopher Biggette, before the ball went wide.
Even at the age of 35, Parsemain was the one getting Golden Lion closest to an equaliser. With just about two minutes of regulation time left, he met a bouncing ball with a flying scissor-kick around the six-yard box. Luckily for Defence Force, central defender Justin Garcia got his chest in the way, conceding a corner, rather than what would have been a heart-breaking equaliser.
CONCACAF CARIBBEAN CUP CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS:
GROUP A
Team P W D L F GA GD PTS
Defence Force 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4
Moca 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3
Cavalier 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
Golden Lion 1 0 0 1 0 1 −1 0
AC POS 1 0 0 1 0 1 −1 0
GROUP B
Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS
Harbour View 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3
Atlético Pantoja 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2
Cibao 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
Dunbeholden 2 0 1 1 1 2 −1 1
Robinhood 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0