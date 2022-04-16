Perseverance Lions

CARONI U-15 CHAMPS: Perseverance Lions.

Perseverance Lions were crowned Caroni Cricket Association (CCA) Felix Eastman/Universal Haulers Under-15 champions after beating South XI by 13 runs in the final at Invaders Ground in Felicity last Wednesday.

Batting first, Perseverance Lions posted a competitive 98 for five off their 25 overs with contributions from Central Zone players Darrius Battoosingh (22), Aadi Ramsaran (20) and Christiano Ramanan with (38 not out).

Manager of Perseverance Lions Randy Ramanan was pleased with his team’s unbeaten run in the tournament and thanked the sponsors Felix Eastman and Universal Haulers for their continued support to cricket development in Trinidad and Tobago.

“Thanks to CCA for hosting a wonderful tournament for the upcoming youths of today. Hope you continue to have these tournaments so the youths could be playing real cricket games. Great youth development!” said Ramanan.

Special Awards for the Finals

Most Runs — Christiano \

Ramanan

Most Wickets — S.Persad

Outstanding Player —

L. Ghanny

Man of the Match—

Christiano Ramanan

