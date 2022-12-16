Little Boodhan strikes gold again

Llyanna Boodhan

IRREPRESSIBLY FORM: Llyanna Boodhan.

LLYANNA BOODHAN picked up exactly where she left off three years ago when the Low Cost Caroni Zone Table Tennis Association Tournament served off Wednesday night Tunapuna Hindu Primary School, Pasea Main Road, Tunapuna.

The 13-year-old lifted six trophies when the corresponding tournament was contested in 2019 and is she defending four of her five singles titles she won back then. Boodhan, who won seven singles titles for the season coming into this tournament, retained her Under-21 crown in style on Wednesday night.

After overwhelming her two opponents in the round-robin stage and Shreya Maraj 11-1, 11-8, 11-7 in the semi-finals, the Lakshmi Girls’ High School puplil took down her older sister Rayanna 11-4, 18-18, 10-12, 11-7 in the title match. Llyanna was scheduled to defend her Under-13 and 15 titles last night after attempting to repeat in the Under-19 category on Thursday night.

Her mother Linda Partap-Boodhan, easily won her two matches in a straight round-robin event Wednesday night to retain her over-45 crown.

And the former top-ranked player will also be the overwhelming favourite to keep her trophy when the women’s open event takes place on Monday night.

Morocco, Croatia clash for 3rd place at W/Cup

To some, it’s little more than a meaningless exhibition match. To others, it’s a chance to become “immortal.”

The third-place playoff at the World Cup can be a confusing concept. “You are so disappointed, you’ve just lost a semi-final and then two days later you have to go back out there,” Morocco coach Walid Regragui said yesterday.

ZAHRA SHAMSI was the only player to retain a singles title when the curtain fell on the RBC Junior Tournament yesterday at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

The sister of Davis Cup player Luca Shamsi edged Lilly Mohammed 6-4, 4-6, 10/6 in the 14 & under final after upsetting Brianna Harricharan for the same crown when last year’s edition was staged four months late because of Covid-19. Harricharan was again an overwhelming title favourite, but she also had to work overtime to edge Shaina Smith 5-7, 6-2, 10/3 for the 16 & under crown.

TOTAL Tennis Club completely dominated the National Inter-Club League recently at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The group, coached by Jerome Ward, won both titles in the competition, which took place over two weekends after not being contested since 2019.

LLYANNA BOODHAN picked up exactly where she left off three years ago when the Low Cost Caroni Zone Table Tennis Association Tournament served off Wednesday night Tunapuna Hindu Primary School, Pasea Main Road, Tunapuna.

POINT FORTIN AQUA DARTS swimmer Darren Belfon and Marlins Swim Club’s Nikoli Blackman both attained top-rated Carifta “A” standards en route to their respective wins, in different events, at the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) Invitational Swimming Championships, currently ongoing at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) in Balmain, Couva.

Bolt to receive Lifetime Award

Jamaican eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony next week.

The 36-year-old, who is the only athlete to ever win the 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Olympics -- Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 -- will receive the award at Media City UK, Salford, on December 21.