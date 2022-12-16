Little Boodhan strikes gold again

LLYANNA BOODHAN picked up exactly where she left off three years ago when the Low Cost Caroni Zone Table Tennis Association Tournament served off Wednesday night Tunapuna Hindu Primary School, Pasea Main Road, Tunapuna.
The 13-year-old lifted six trophies when the corresponding tournament was contested in 2019 and is she defending four of her five singles titles she won back then. Boodhan, who won seven singles titles for the season coming into this tournament, retained her Under-21 crown in style on Wednesday night.
After overwhelming her two opponents in the round-robin stage and Shreya Maraj 11-1, 11-8, 11-7 in the semi-finals, the Lakshmi Girls’ High School puplil took down her older sister Rayanna 11-4, 18-18, 10-12, 11-7 in the title match. Llyanna was scheduled to defend her Under-13 and 15 titles last night after attempting to repeat in the Under-19 category on Thursday night.
Her mother Linda Partap-Boodhan, easily won her two matches in a straight round-robin event Wednesday night to retain her over-45 crown.
And the former top-ranked player will also be the overwhelming favourite to keep her trophy when the women’s open event takes place on Monday night.