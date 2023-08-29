Little Lilly stuns No. 8 seed

LITTLE Lilly Mohammed stunned the No. 8 seed yesterday to join this country’s top players Jordane Dookie and Kale Dalla Costa into today’s quarter-finals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, in Tacarigua.
Despite almost no experience in the 18 & under division, the 14-year-old daughter of multiple national champion Shenelle Mohammed dismissed eighth-seeded Grenadian Arlina Drigo 6-1, 6-2.
Lilly will come up against Tranquillity Open Triple Crown champion Dookie today after the No. 2 seed took down another player from the host country, Brianna Harricharan, 6-2, 6-0.
Lilly’s sister, Naomi, was overwhelmed 6-1, 6-0 by No. 5 seed Dallas King-Ehau of New Zealand, while Shiloh Walker was beaten by the same scoreline, against third-seeded American Jessica McLean.
Returing from a layoff, two-time “Tranquil” runner-up Ella Carrington was beaten 6-2, 6-2 by No. 4 seed Serena Bryan of Barbados.
National Under-18 and 21 champ Cameron Wong appeared on her way into the last eight after convincingly winning the first set 6-1 against Natalie Veltis. However, the Canadian bounced back to take down the No. 7 seed 6-1, 6-2.
Dalla Costa, who had shocked Davis Cup player Luca Shamsi in Monday’s first round, did not drop a single game against Tobagonian Jaylon Chapman in yesterday’s round of 16.
The eighth-seeded 14-year-old will oppose No. 4 seed Easton Horricks in today’s quarters, after the American also produced a 6-0, 6-0 victory over T&T’s Deron Dumas.
Fifth-seeded national Under-18 and 21 champ Sebastien Byng, who reached the final of the first stage of this five-leg Caribbean circuit in St Lucia to start the month, suffered a heart-breaking 6-3, 6-7 (7/9), 7-5 defeat at the hands of Yong He of China.
Tobagonian Luca De Noon also lost a competitive three-setter, 6-7 (9/7), 6-2, 6-3 to seventh-seeded Jamaican Daniel Azar. And Beckham Sylvester was beaten 6-1, 6-3 by No. 3 seed Juan Carlos Portilla of the United States.
First serve today is 9 a.m.