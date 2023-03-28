Johnson Charles couldn’t make a run yesterday and only faced one ball against South Africa and Kagiso Rabada. But Sunday he smacked 118 from 46.
Before Monday night’s match against Nicaragua, Angus Eve’s Trinidad and Tobago side hadn’t conceded a goal in three games. But in a must win-match for them, Nicaragua scored with one of their few shots on target, while T&T could only get a Joevin Jones penalty in reply. The vagaries of sport they call that.
Teams and athletes sometimes pay a high price for those “vagaries” though.
For the “Soca Warriors” they have to start over in trying to qualify for the CONCACAF Gold Cup because that 1-1 draw meant they didn’t pip Nicaragua for an automatic qualifying spot.
They were left to think of what might have been had they converted one of their free kick opportunities, or if no hand-ball had been involved when Marcus Joseph stuck the ball into the net six minutes into stoppage time.
Clinical finishing has been a problem for T&T teams for some time now, and Eve has not been able to find the players yet to fix the problem. Having a Levi Garcia at the Dwight Yorke Stadium Monday, in the form he has been in this season, may have made a big difference. But injury ruled the AEK Athens attacker out of the match. And those picked to do the scoring just couldn’t get the job done. They couldn’t direct the ball the right side of the goalpost and now they must go through another series of games to try and get to play with the big boys of CONCACAF. Little things can make a big difference.
Down in South Africa yesterday, as he sat in the dugout watching his team-mates swing and hit, then swing and get out, Johnson Charles must have been stewing over the big difference one ball and one day can make.
On Sunday, during the second T20 against the South Africans, everything he hit seemed to find the boundary or go sailing over it. His century, inclusive of his ten fours and 11 sixes left the home team’s bowlers with nowhere to hide and lowered heads as the veteran led his side to a WI record score. That the Windies’ 258 still didn’t prove to be enough for the win to clinch a series victory, must have left Charles without appetite that night. And the empty feeling would have lingered when he heard his stumps rattle yesterday, first ball. The gap between bat and ball was too wide for Charles to defend that Rabada delivery successfully. So back Johnson had to go and hope that some one of his team-mates could have set the platform this time.
He would have hoped in vain.
Caught up in a swing-for-the-hills frenzy that continually afflicts WI batters in T20, the men in maroon imploded once more. The rate of scoring was never the problem; but the rapid loss of wickets certainly was. In the end the Windies did very well to recover and get up to 220. But it could not have been the most comfortable watch for interim coach Andre Coley, especially at 149 for seven in the 15th over.
Consistency of method is what wins the better teams more matches than they lose. The WI coach will realise that there is not enough good method to his players’ madness at the crease. If one or two get off like Charles and Kyle Mayers did on Sunday and Romario Shepherd did at the end of the innings yesterday, the results can be impressive. But with a more calculated approach by individual batters, and indeed the bowlers, the results will be steadily better for the Windies. It’s those little things, the fine details about what balls to go after and which ones to hold fire against; of what line and length is required at what stage that WI are not mastering.
At the time of writing the South Africans had not yet gone to the crease at the Wanderers. But whatever the final result, WI players need a rethink. Like the T&T footballers, they need to stop and consider those little things.
