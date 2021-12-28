Liverpool lose to Leicester, slip in Premier race

Kelechi Iheanacho

LEAN ON ME: Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, left, duels for the ball with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold during their English Premier League match at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, yesterday.

—Photo: AP

Title-chasers Liverpool slipped to their second Premier League defeat of the season after substitute Ademola Lookman earned Leicester City a hard-fought 1-0 victory, yesterday.

Liverpool dominated the first half against an injury-hit Leicester and looked set to take a deserved lead when they were awarded a 16th-minute penalty, only for Egyptian Mohamed Salah to see his spot kick saved by home goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. The chances kept coming for the visitors, with Sadio Mane blazing over when he should have scored early in the second half.

Liverpool’s profligacy proved costly as Lookman fired Leicester in front just before the hour mark, sparking scenes of euphoria at the King Power Stadium.

It was backs to the wall for Leicester after that, but they dug in to secure a win that leaves second-placed Liverpool six points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

After conceding six at Manchester City on Boxing Day, Leicester’s morale-boosting win moved them up to ninth in the standings. Liverpool proved unable to score for the first time in 29 league games.

10-man Saints hold

Spurs to one point

Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal behind to secure a 1-1 draw against 10-man Southampton, yesterday.

James Ward-Prowse gave Southampton the lead with a spectacular strike in the first half but Spurs were able to draw level when Mohammed Salisu gave away a penalty and was sent off. Harry Kane slotted the spot-kick into the net.

Despite their numerical advantage for most of the game, Spurs were unable to capitalise. “Disappointed especially after they went down to 10 men. We’ve got to win the game and we couldn’t do that,” Eric Dier said after the game.

Southampton took the lead after 25 minutes when Dele Alli failed to clear a corner and Ward-Prowse hit a left-footed shot into the net.

However, their lead only lasted until 41 minutes when Salisu fouled Son Heung-Min in the box. He was red carded and Kane hit the penalty with force into the goal. Kane did find the net again early in the second half but it was not awarded as he was deemed offside.

Meanwhile, West Ham United’s 4-1 win at Watford yesterday meant that Spurs dropped to sixth on 30 points, one point behind David Moyes’ side and five behind fourth-placed Arsenal, but with two games in hand over both. Southampton are 13th with 21 points.

ODI cancellation disrupts Ireland prep for WI series

Ireland’s preparation for next month’s white-ball series against West Indies hit a major snag Tuesday with the cancellation of the One-Day International series against United States, following Covid-19 positives in the touring party.

Only hours after pushing back yesterday’s opening ODI to today as a precaution, Cricket Ireland and USA Cricket agreed to scrap the series “over Covid-related concerns”, after two members of Ireland’s support staff tested positive as well as the partners of several players.

WI U-19s REBOUND

WI U-19s REBOUND

West Indies Under-19 head coach Floyd Reifer said yesterday’s emphatic eight-wicket win against their South Africa counterparts will give the hosts a much-needed confidence boost.

But the coach wants his charges to keep improving in the remaining matches as the ICC Under-19 World Cup draws ever closer. The Windies stormed back against the Proteas to level the four-match Youth ODI series at 1-1, with two games to go.

Lewandowski, Mbappe not keen on biennial W/Cup

Lewandowski, Mbappe not keen on biennial W/Cup

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski have said they are not keen on FIFA’s plan to hold the World Cup every two years amid growing concerns over player welfare.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said at a “global summit” of leaders of national football federations earlier this month that he believes he has enough votes to increase the frequency of the World Cup from every four years to two.

Singh, La Fleur claim top Paladins honours

Singh, La Fleur claim top Paladins honours

International Master (IM) Vishnu Singh and Female Junior National Champion Zara La Fleur have captured the Paladins Chess Club’s top awards for 2021.

Paladins, which was founded 1968, had a very successful year, staging five hybrid regional FIDE-rated tournaments involving clubs from Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, Panama and Cuba. FIDE is the world’s governing body for chess.

Could’ve been worse

Could’ve been worse

“Thank God it wasn’t worse!”

Although the ball did not bounce for him on his Test debut against Sri Lanka on November 21, Jeremy Solozano is tougher than he looks and is plotting his return to the international stage stronger than before.

The left-hander from Trinidad took a nasty blow to the helmet while fielding under the bat towards the end of the first session of his maiden Test.