Liverpool lose to Leicester, slip in Premier race

Title-chasers Liverpool slipped to their second Premier League defeat of the season after substitute Ademola Lookman earned Leicester City a hard-fought 1-0 victory, yesterday.
Liverpool dominated the first half against an injury-hit Leicester and looked set to take a deserved lead when they were awarded a 16th-minute penalty, only for Egyptian Mohamed Salah to see his spot kick saved by home goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. The chances kept coming for the visitors, with Sadio Mane blazing over when he should have scored early in the second half.
Liverpool’s profligacy proved costly as Lookman fired Leicester in front just before the hour mark, sparking scenes of euphoria at the King Power Stadium.
It was backs to the wall for Leicester after that, but they dug in to secure a win that leaves second-placed Liverpool six points adrift of leaders Manchester City.
After conceding six at Manchester City on Boxing Day, Leicester’s morale-boosting win moved them up to ninth in the standings. Liverpool proved unable to score for the first time in 29 league games.
10-man Saints hold
Spurs to one point
Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal behind to secure a 1-1 draw against 10-man Southampton, yesterday.
James Ward-Prowse gave Southampton the lead with a spectacular strike in the first half but Spurs were able to draw level when Mohammed Salisu gave away a penalty and was sent off. Harry Kane slotted the spot-kick into the net.
Despite their numerical advantage for most of the game, Spurs were unable to capitalise. “Disappointed especially after they went down to 10 men. We’ve got to win the game and we couldn’t do that,” Eric Dier said after the game.
Southampton took the lead after 25 minutes when Dele Alli failed to clear a corner and Ward-Prowse hit a left-footed shot into the net.
However, their lead only lasted until 41 minutes when Salisu fouled Son Heung-Min in the box. He was red carded and Kane hit the penalty with force into the goal. Kane did find the net again early in the second half but it was not awarded as he was deemed offside.
Meanwhile, West Ham United’s 4-1 win at Watford yesterday meant that Spurs dropped to sixth on 30 points, one point behind David Moyes’ side and five behind fourth-placed Arsenal, but with two games in hand over both. Southampton are 13th with 21 points.