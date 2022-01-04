Liverpool request Carabao Cup postponement against Arsenal

Liverpool have formally requested the postponement of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg tie against Arsenal due to a further outbreak of Covid-19 cases at the club’s training complex, which led to the cancellation of first-team training yesterday.

With manager Jurgen Klopp and three senior players—Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip—still in isolation after missing Sunday’s Premier League game against Chelsea due to positive Covid-19 test results, additional cases, combined with injury issues, have forced the club to speak to the English Football League (EFL) in an effort to secure the postponement of tomorrow’s tie at the Emirates. In addition to the issues with illness and injury, Liverpool are also without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, who have all now reported for international duty with the respective countries at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

There are a number of possibilities open to the EFL in regards to a postponement, including the possibility of re-staging the first-leg at a later date or reducing the tie to a one-off fixture rather than play it over two legs. If the tie cannot be played to the EFL’s satisfaction, there is also the remote prospect of Arsenal being awarded a bye to the final.

Liverpool, who saw their Premier League game on Boxing Day postponed because of Covid-19 in the Leeds United camp, have applied for the Arsenal game to be postponed and are now awaiting a response from the EFL. Liverpool are due to host the second-leg of the semi-final at Anfield on January 13.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CALLED FOR A ‘TECHNICAL’

CALLED FOR A ‘TECHNICAL’

President of the National Basketball Federation of Trinidad and Tobago (NBFTT) Claire Mitchell is questioning the legality of the move by the T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC) to suspend the NBFTT for non-compliance.

Yesterday, the TTOC suspended the NBFTT from participating in any TTOC sanctioned activities for a six-month period—effective from yesterday—following NBFTT’s reluctance to comply with a TTOC Arbitral Tribunal ruling in May last year, involving a dispute between the Federation and Keith Clement and Ikenna Joseph.

Medvedev and Safiullin win in singles, doubles

Medvedev and Safiullin win in singles, doubles

Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin won their singles matches before combining to win the doubles yesterday to give defending champion Russia a sweep of Australia and first place in Group B at the ATP Cup.

Russia is 2-0 in the tournament but still has to beat Italy tomorrow in a rematch between last year’s finalists to ensure it advances to the semi-finals.

‘Tigers’ maul Black Caps

Ebadot Hossain was at the forefront of a demolition job of New Zealand, as Bangladesh took the remaining five wickets in the first 56 minutes of the fifth morning, yesterday, at the Bay Oval, in Mount Maunganui.

The “Black Caps” were bowled out for 169, leaving the “Tigers” to chase 40 for a historic, miraculous Test win against the world champions. New Zealand lost their last five wickets for 15 runs, as Ebadot became the first Bangladesh fast bowler to take a five-wicket haul since 2013.

Liverpool request Carabao Cup postponement against Arsenal

Liverpool have formally requested the postponement of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg tie against Arsenal due to a further outbreak of Covid-19 cases at the club’s training complex, which led to the cancellation of first-team training yesterday.

Time to go to work

Time to go to work

Fazeer Mohammed has his own direct way of putting things, so the message in his piece on Sunday was clear—expecting positive changes in this new year is hopeless if attitudes and actions remain the same.

Change is overdue on so many things related to sport here and in the rest of the English-speaking Caribbean.

SERIES SHARED

SERIES SHARED

West Indies Under-19s produced a sterling effort to beat South Africa Under-19s by 19 runs y…