Living the legacy

JONES is one of the most powerful names in horse racing in the Caribbean.
And eight years after the patriarch of the family, Challenor Jones, affectionately known as “Chally”, said farewell to the “Sport of Kings” after being involved for six decades as groom, jockey, trainer, owner/breeder, one of his grandsons has entered the arena to reignite the embers of the great name at Garrison Savannah, Barbados.
Fifteen-year-old Slade Jones made his debut in the saddle on June 18 when racing resumed at the Garrison after an absence of almost six months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
After placing sixth of ten with his first-ever mount, Thunder Lady, in the fourth event, the teen, who has a twin brother, came back three races later to place third at odds of 32/1 with Pray For Me.
Not many riders get as many as three bookings on their first day in the saddle, but Slade, whose uncle Douglas was also a jockey, returned to action again in the curtain event of the ten-race card and ended up tenth of 12 aboard 17/1 shot Ultimate. The seven-pound claimer had only one mount when action continued last weekend and placed sixth of 12 with 22/1 shot Golden Touch in the seventh event of the nine-race card.
Slade has enormous boots and breeches to fill in the sport as his grand-father is among the best jockeys to have ever emerge from the Caribbean, and his father Jonathon was not too shabby either before his career was cut short around a decade ago because of weight issues.
Better known as “Jono”, he was born in Trinidad, but spent most of his time riding in Barbados and Canada.
In addition to being the only rider to win the prestigious Sandy Lane Gold Cup on four consecutive occasions, the now 45-year-old Jono also booted home five winners of the Barbados Derby. The year after his final Derby triumph in 2000, Jono also started to compete in Canada and spent close to a decade at Fort Erie and that country’s leading track, Woodbine.
He won a number of important stakes races, including the second and third legs of the 2004 Canadian Triple Crown, the Prince Of Wales Stakes and Breeders’ Stakes, with Bit O’Gold.
Jono won the final leg on three occasions, culminating in 2009 when Perfect Shower became the longest shot (46/1) winner of the turf contest. The season before, he had captured Canada’s most prestigious race when he guided Not Bourbon home in the Queen’s Plate, first leg of the Canadian Triple Crown.
Chally, who started out as a groom, went on to become a successful trainer and breeder after dominating in the saddle in Trinidad and his native Barbados in the 1960s and 1970s.
The 11-time winner of the Barbados Derby was the first to reach 1,000 winners in the saddle – in 1977 – in Trinidad, and he was triumphant a record six times (tied with Ricky Jadoo) in the Trinidad Derby.
If Slade ends up accomplishing half of what his father or grand-father did, it would turn out to be a great ride and an incredible career.