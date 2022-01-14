Liyanage, Wellalage power Sri Lanka to opening win

Sri Lanka Under-19s brushed aside Scotland Under-19s by 40 runs to impressively launch their ICC Under-19 World Cup campaign yesterday.

Left-hander Sakuna Liyanage struck a run-a-ball 85 to fire the Sri Lankans up to 218 all out in the 46th over, while Raveen de Silva supported with 30. Together they added 77 for seventh wicket to dig their side out of a hole at 99 for six in the 23rd over.

Pacer Sean Fischer-Keogh spearheaded Scotland Under-19s attack with three for 56, and was responsible for the wickets of Liyanage and Raveen, both bowled in the space of four overs.

Scotland U-19s, in reply, got a top score of 55 from Jack Jarvis but he was the only one to pass 20 as his side were restricted to 178 all out in the 49th over. Dunith Wellalage starred with the ball, the left-arm spinner snatching five for 27 to dismantle the Scotland innings. It was his spell that reduced Scotland to 103 for five in the 36th over, grabbing three crucial wickets.

Jarvis then punched three fours and three sixes off 61 balls to inspire a 48-run sixth wicket stand with Lyle Robertson (14) but once the partnership was broken, Scotland lost their last five wickets for 27 runs.

Choosing to bat earlier, Sri Lanka lost Shevon Daniel cheaply for four with eight runs on the board in the second over before opener Chamindu Wickramasinghe (28) and Sadisha Rajapaksa (24) put on 52 to stage the first rebuilding effort.

Both perished, however, in a slide that saw four wickets go down for 17 runs, paving the way for Liyanage’s fireworks laced with three fours and four sixes.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

EARLY STUMBLE

EARLY STUMBLE

Captain Ackeem Auguste struck a half-century but West Indies Under-19s remained haunted by their batting woes, and slumped to a six-wicket defeat to Australia Under-19s in their opening match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup, yesterday.

Khan XI emerge victorious in final trial match

After a poor batting display by one team in the final Trinidad and Tobago Red Force trial match, head coach David Furlonge said he will be spending the next couple of weeks working with the batters to ensure they are up to scratch ahead of the return of regional first-class cricket in February.

South Africa secure series win over India

Keegan Petersen scored a superb 82 as South Africa completed a seven-wicket victory in the third Test and a 2-1 series win over world No 1 India on a spiteful Newlands pitch, yesterday.

South Africa chased down their victory target of 212, just the fourth time in 133 years that a team has scored more than 200 in Cape Town to win. The latest success follows on from their epic seven-wicket victory in Johannesburg in the second Test when they needed 240 in the fourth innings.

Liyanage, Wellalage power Sri Lanka to opening win

Sri Lanka Under-19s brushed aside Scotland Under-19s by 40 runs to impressively launch their ICC Under-19 World Cup campaign yesterday.

Left-hander Sakuna Liyanage struck a run-a-ball 85 to fire the Sri Lankans up to 218 all out in the 46th over, while Raveen de Silva supported with 30. Together they added 77 for seventh wicket to dig their side out of a hole at 99 for six in the 23rd over.

Govt, TTOC liaising with Lendore’s family

Govt, TTOC liaising with Lendore’s family

Arrangements are being made for the return of the body of T&T Olympian Deon Lendore back home to Trinidad, though a timeframe has yet to be confirmed.

This was confirmed by a spokesperson for Lendore’s family, who also revealed that a memorial service for the athlete is being planned to take place in Texas where the 400m runner competed for Texas A&M University track and field team. Lendore died in a car accident in Texas, USA, on Monday night.

Correia defends Brechin Castle title

ZICO CORREIA will defend his title when the Brechin Castle Open 2022 tees off today at the Couva venue.

The annual three-day event, usually the first on the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association (TTGA) calendar, will also see Jada Charles defending her Ladies title.