He did it again. Troy Llanos took home gold in the 16-19 triathlon category of the recent Carifta Triathlon and Aquathon Championships in Jamaica. Due to bad weather and a delayed start the race distances were shortened to a 500m swim, 10K bike and 2.5K run. They originally had a sprint distance which would have been a 750m swim, 20K bike and 5K run.
Trinidad and Tobago received additional points as Jean-Marc Granderson placed fourth and the females in that category walked away with third (Kristin Scott) and fourth place courtesy Rachel Grosberg. Countries were awarded points based on the top five finishes in each event.