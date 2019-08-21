Troy Llanos

VICTOR : Troy Llanos

He did it again. Troy Llanos took home gold in the 16-19 triathlon category of the recent Carifta Triathlon and Aquathon Championships in Jamaica. Due to bad weather and a delayed start the race distances were shortened to a 500m swim, 10K bike and 2.5K run. They originally had a sprint distance which would have been a 750m swim, 20K bike and 5K run.

Trinidad and Tobago received additional points as Jean-Marc Granderson placed fourth and the females in that category walked away with third (Kristin Scott) and fourth place courtesy Rachel Grosberg. Countries were awarded points based on the top five finishes in each event.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hold up!

Hold up!

Although members of the TT Pro League Board remain members of the Trinidad and Tobago Footba…

Test of strength

Test of strength

West Indies return to the scene of their last triumph in Test cricket, hoping for a repeat a…

IT’S HOLDER

IT’S HOLDER

West Indies captain Jason Holder copped the Cricket West Indies/West Indies Players Association Player of the Year award during the seventh annual CWI/WIPA Awards, held at Sandals Grand Antigua Resort and Spa in Antigua on Monday night.