LLYANNA BOODHAN surrendered another title while Aasif Allie and Dharion Bachu sparkled again when the junior events of the Low Cost Caroni Zone Table Tennis Association Tournament concluded Friday night at Tunapuna Hindu Primary School, Pasea Main Road, Tunapuna.
Boodhan, who won seven singles titles this season coming into this competition, defended four of the five singles titles she captured when this tournament was last contested in 2019, but was only successful twice.
The Lakshmi Girls’ High School pupil beat older sister Rayanna in four games for the Under-21 crown last Wednesday, but failed to convert two match points when they met in the Under-19 final the following night and ended up going down in five games.
There was a similar occurrence on Friday night when Llyanna defeated Shreya Maraj in the Under-15 final, but lost their battle for the Under-13 crown.
The younger age-group was a straight round-robin event and Maraj won all five matches, including a first-time (11-4, 3-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-7) triumph over the defending champion. They also went the distance in the Under-15 final with Llyanna prevailing 9-11, 11-9, 11-3, 8-11, 11-4, after Maraj had overwhelmed Under-11 champ Anandi Mahangroo 11-4, 11-2, 11-1 in the semi-finals.
The daughter of the country’s former top-ranked player Linda Partap-Boodhan may have found her gas tank running on fumes as Maraj had never posed a threat before and was actually beaten 11-1, 11-8, 11-7 when they clashed in the Under-21 semis when the tournament served off on Wednesday night.
Bachu ended up with two gold and three silver medals from his five singles events, but two of his three defeats were inflicted by the other double-crown singles champ Allie.
After winning their battle for the Under-21 title on Thursday night, Allie again won three straight (11-7, 11-5, 11-5) when they clashed in the Under-15 final the following night.
Under-11 champ Bachu, who had lost the Under-19 final to Tobagonian Messiah Walcott the night before, edged Jaden Sammy 11-8, 5-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-7 for the Under-13 crown.