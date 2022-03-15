Lobo leads I-League scoring

Trinidad and Tobago footballer Marcus “Lobo” Joseph netted his third consecutive brace when leading Mohammedan SC to a 4-0 win over Indian Arrows, in India, on Saturday.
It’s four wins in four now for Mohammedan SC, who occupy top position in the Hero I-League (second flight).
Joseph’s brace made him the top scorer of the tournament with seven goals in four matches. Joseph opened the scoring when squeezing in a low shot from a tight angle in the 19th minute and added a second for 2-0 in the 39th with an acurate low shot taken from outside the penalty area.