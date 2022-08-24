Mohammedan Sporting Club has begun the 2022-2023 season with two victories in Group A of the Durand Cup, Asia’s oldest football tournament. The 131st edition of the Durand Cup kick-started on August 16 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Twenty teams are participating in the competition, 11 top-flight ISL teams, five I-League (second flight) teams and four teams from the Indian Armed Forces.
Mohammedan lead Group A with six points. They opened the season with a 3-1 defeat of top-flight FC Goa on August 16 and followed up with a 3-0 win over Jamshedpur on Sunday. Joseph did not score in either match but is expected to do so soon, having been Golden Boot winner in the last two editions of the Durand Cup.
Joseph has scored 46 goals in 55 matches over two seasons in India, having also played for Gokulam Kerala (2019-2020). He played a crucial role in Gokulam’s success in the Durand Cup 2019 as they emerged as the champions of the tournament by defeating Mohun Bagan 2-1.
Joseph was named Man-of-the-Match in the final as he scored both the goals for champions Gokulam. He was named as the Man-of-the-Tournament and also the Golden Boot for his 11 goals in the campaign.
Joseph signed with the Kolkata-based Hero I-League (second flight) Mohammedan Sporting Club in July 2021 and scored 15 goals when emerging as top scorer and also the league’s Most Valuable Player, as his team finished runners-up after a 2–1 defeat to champions Gokulam Kerala in the final.
His first season with Mohammedan also saw the club clinch their 12th local Calcutta Football League title, a first after a 40-year drought, when defeating Railway FC 1-0, in the final in which he scored the winner. Mohammedan also reached the final of the Durand Cup (2021) for the first time since 2013, but fell short against FC Goa by just a solitary goal. However, Joseph was named Durand Cup Golden boot for the second time.