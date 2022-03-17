‘Lobo’ on target again

Trinidad and Tobago’s Marcus “Lobo” Joseph netted his eighth goal of the season, but in a losing effort, as Mohammedan SC fell to a 2-1 defeat to bottom team Churchill Brothers in the Hero I-League in India.
Despite suffering a first defeat, Mohammedan still top the 13-team standings with 12 points, having amassed four victories from five matches, while Churchill Brothers moved up to 11th, having won for the first time this season.
With his team trailing 1-0, Joseph’s glancing header from a corner kick pulled Mohammedan level in the 57th minute. Joseph had a quick chance to put his team ahead in the 61st, when running free onto a ball over the top, but a heavy touch gave the keeper the chance to challenge, forcing Joseph into an early shot which went agonising past the far post.
Immediately from the resumption, Churchill Brothers ran up the other end and scored the winning goal. Having lost their last two matches, Churchill Brothers jumped off the bottom, having taken their season’s points tally to four from five matches played.