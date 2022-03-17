‘Lobo’ on target again

London-based equity firm Aethel Partners have become the latest bidder for Chelsea, submitting an offer in excess of £2 billion (US$2.63bn) yesterday, sources have told ESPN.

It is understood the proposal includes an immediate £50 million (US$65.8m) investment to guard against the club becoming insolvent as it continues to operate under a strict licence following the UK government’s decision to sanction owner Roman Abramovich last week Thursday over his alleged ties to Russia President Vladimir Putin.