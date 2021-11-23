‘Lobo’ reigns in Calcutta

Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting club on Thursday officially ended their long 40-year wait for the Calcutta Football League title as they defeated Railway FC 1-0 in the final of the Premier Division A at the Salt Lake Stadium.
Trinidad and Tobago striker Marcus “Lobo” Joseph struck the only goal of the match to hand his team their 12th CFL title. The last time the Black Panthers won the league was back in 1980-81, under Moidul Islam’s captaincy.
The Black Panthers got off to a flying start when Joseph clinically converted a cross from Under-22 Manipur recruit Phrangki Buyam in the third minute. The goal sent the 40,000 odd spectators into a frenzy as chants of “Jaan Jaan Mohammedan” filled the air.
Mohammedan Sporting started putting pressure from the beginning of the match with their three best players Joseph, Azharuddin, and Fayaz. The black-and-white brigade could have scored more goals in the first half as so many opportunities came across them, but the strikers failed to convert. Railway FC tried to rally in the second half but Mohammedan’s vigilant defence made no mistake.