‘Lobo’ reigns in Calcutta

Marcus “Lobo” Joseph

SPOILS OF WAR: Marcus “Lobo” Joseph displays his medal and trophies after a succesful season wirh Mohammedan SC in the Indian Football League.

Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting club on Thursday officially ended their long 40-year wait for the Calcutta Football League title as they defeated Railway FC 1-0 in the final of the Premier Division A at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Trinidad and Tobago striker Marcus “Lobo” Joseph struck the only goal of the match to hand his team their 12th CFL title. The last time the Black Panthers won the league was back in 1980-81, under Moidul Islam’s captaincy.

The Black Panthers got off to a flying start when Joseph clinically converted a cross from Under-22 Manipur recruit Phrangki Buyam in the third minute. The goal sent the 40,000 odd spectators into a frenzy as chants of “Jaan Jaan Mohammedan” filled the air.

Mohammedan Sporting started putting pressure from the beginning of the match with their three best players Joseph, Azharuddin, and Fayaz. The black-and-white brigade could have scored more goals in the first half as so many opportunities came across them, but the strikers failed to convert. Railway FC tried to rally in the second half but Mohammedan’s vigilant defence made no mistake.

IDEAL START

Explosive opener Deandra Dottin extended her rich vein of form as West Indies women opened their ICC 50-overs World Cup qualifying campaign with a uncomplicated six-wicket victory over minnows Ireland women yesterday.

Asked to chase a meagre 160 at Old Hararians, the Caribbean side cruised to their target in the 40th over with Player-of-the-Match Dottin slamming 73 off 87 deliveries and captain Stafanie Taylor seeing her side over the line with an unbeaten 41 off 54 balls.

WI avoid follow-on

Under-pressure West Indies produced a dogged effort to avoid the follow-on yesterday but rain wrecked the last two sessions to set up an intriguing last two days of the opening Test against Sri Lanka.

Resuming the third day precariously perched on 113 for six, West Indies battled to 224 for nine, thanks to left-hander Kyle Mayers who top-scored with 45, all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall, who struck 39, and former captain Jason Holder, who chipped in with 36.

Good workout

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge said the first intra-squad three-day trial match was a good test for the players to gauge where they are at and expects an even better showing in the second match to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, starting on Friday.

Glenn appointed ÍBV coach

Former Trinidad and Tobago forward Jonathan Glenn has been appointed as head coach of the ÍBV women’s football team. ÍBV competes in the Úrvalsdeild Kvenna which is the top tier of women’s football in Iceland. T&T defender Liana Hinds is on the club’s roster.

‘Lobo’ reigns in Calcutta

Weathering Covid-19 storm

The challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic have not prevented the National Gas Company (NGC) and the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) from having an impact on the development of track and field through the Youth Elite Programme (YEP).