Trinidadian Marcus “Lobo” Joseph, ended his second season in India’s I-League as both league top-scorer and most valuable player—the Hero Moto Corp Hero of the league—despite his Mohammedan SC finishing the season in second place.
Yesterday, Gokulam Kerala held onto their nerves and created history by becoming the first-ever side to win two successive Hero I-League titles after their win against Mohammedan SC, before 35,000 fans at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium.
A narrow 2-1 victory on hostile territory saw the Malabarians win the title with a six-point advantage, also ending Mohammedan’s seven-game unbeaten streak in the process.
Mohammedan needed a win to lift the title while Gokulam needed a draw at least to get their hands on the trophy.
All the goals came in the second half, in the span of 11 minutes. Four minutes into the second-half. Seven minutes after Gokulam Kerala had taken the lead, Joseph’s freekick picked up a hefty deflection off Azharuddin Mallick and hit the back of the net to level the match at 1-1 in the 56th. Following Joseph’s free-kick, Mohammedan needed another goal for the title but the third and final goal of the match was netted by the Malabarians. Just four minutes after the equaliser, Luka Majcen played Emil Benny through on goal and Benny replicated the finish for the first goal as Gokulam led and held onto the advantage until the full-time whistle.
HERO I-LEAGUE AWARDS
Highest goal scorer (Rs 2.5 lakhs) – Marcus Joseph (Mohammedan SC)
Hero Moto Corp Hero of the league (Rs 5 lakhs) – Marcus Joseph (Mohammedan SC)
Hero Moto Corp Best goalkeeper (Rs 2.5 lakhs) – Bhaskar Roy (Rajasthan United)
Hero Moto Corp Jarnail Singh Award for best defender (Rs 2.5 lakhs) – Bouba Aminou (Gokulam Kerala FC)
Best midfielder (Rs 2.5 lakhs)– Jithin MS (Gokulam Kerala FC)
Best emerging player (U-22) (Rs 2.5 lakhs) – Jiteshwor Singh (Neroca FC)
Syed Abdul Rahim Award for best coach – Vincenzo Annese (Gokulam Kerala FC)