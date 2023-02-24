LOCAL BOOST

Sport filler #2

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force players will return to their respective clubs this weekend for the third round of matches in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Premiership 1 competition.

The return will be good news for the unbeaten Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 and defending champions PowerGen Penal Sports who will clash in a key fixture at Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain, today and tomorrow.

The Parkites will be boosted by the return of Jeremy Solozano, Amir Jangoo, Bryan Charles, Khary Pierre, Jyd Goolie, and Tion Webster. They will join pacer Sion Hackett who is expected to spearhead the Parkites’ pace attack, as well as off-spinner Jon Russ Jaggesar, who is the leading wicket-taker for the club with nine wickets in two matches.

National team skipper Darren Bravo, who is nursing a “slight niggle” is expected to miss the fixture along while fast bowler Anderson Phillip is still sidelined as he works his way back to full fitness.

QPCC 1 coach Vinood Maharaj welcomed the return of the national players and also revealed that superstar Sunil Narine will be available for the clash against PowerGen.

Maharaj also noted that the in-form Camilo Carimbocas, who scored back-to-back centuries for the club in the first two round of matches before the Carnival break, would have to sit out the game to facilitate the return of the national players. He said it was a “hard decision” considering the good form the opening batter has been in since the start of the season.

Maharaj said Carimbocas will still be part of the team and that it will be good for him to rub shoulders with the senior Red Force players.

Meanwhile, PowerGen will also receive a boost with fast bowler Uthman Muhammad and middle-order batter Jason Mohammed expected to return to the side. The last time the Parkites and PowerGen locked horns in the two-day format was in 2019 when PowerGen secured an outright victory in the opening game of the season before going on to lift the title.

The two sides didn’t square off in 2020 with the competition being called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Central Sports will also get a significant boost this weekend with national all-rounder Imran Khan and opening batter Keagan Simmons suiting up for their clash against cross-town rivals Comets Sports at Invaders Ground in Felicity.

Recently-appointed Red Force assistant coach Rayad Emrit has also taken up a coaching position with Central Sports and is expected to be in charge of the side this weekend. There is no love lost between the two clubs from Central with Comets edging Central Sports to the Division One title in 2018.

Khan scored a century for Central Sports the last time they played Comets during the curtailed 2020 season. Kjorn Ottley scored a double-century in that game which Central won by an innings and 259 runs.

Elsewhere in the top-flight, Clarke Road United will be looking for their second win of the campaign when they face Victoria United in Barrackpore. Clarke Road is the only team to have registered an outright victory so far this season when they whipped Comets Sports at Wilson Road in the second round.

The other match in the Premiership 1 competition will see Preysal Sports coming up against QPCC 2 at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal. All matches bowl off at 10 a.m. today and conclude tomorrow.

National League Fixtures: Round 3 (Today & Tomorrow)

Premiership 1

QPCC 1 vs PowerGen Penal Sports, Queen’s Park Oval

Central Sports vs Comets Sports, Invaders Ground

Victoria Sports vs Clarke Road United Sports, Barrackpore

Preysal Sports vs QPCC 2, Inshan Ali Park

Premiership 2 North

HKL Aranjuez Sports vs QPCC 3, Aranjuez

Munroe Road CC vs Merry Boys Sports, Munroe Road

El Socorro Youth Movement vs T&T Prisons Services Sports, El Socorro

Canefarm Sports vs Defence Force, Crown Street

Premiership 2 South

St Julien Sports vs Endeavour Sports, St Julien

Cosmos Sports vs Premier League U-19, Williamsville

Yorkshire Sports vs Caldrac Club, Cunjal

Marchin Patriots vs Barrackpore United, Marchin

