Twenty-seven coaches and PE educators successfully completed the Advanced Instructor course in Athletic Skills Movement (ASM) conducted from January 10-15 at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.
Under the tagline ‘Optimising Talent Development through Movement Education,’ the Netherlands-based ASM was brought to Trinidad as a result of a strategic partnership between SporTT and the University of Portsmouth.
Speaking after the distribution of certificates, co-founder and lecturer of the ASM, René Wormhoudt said: “We’ve learned a lot from the experience of the participants and importantly I think the message of working together to create healthier and better movers in Trinidad and Tobago was delivered!”.
Wormhoudt is a 30-year veteran in youth and elite coaching in many different sports and is the current strength and conditioning coach of the Dutch national men’s football team.
The ASM team in Trinidad also included ASM co-founder and lecturer Professor Geert Savelsbergh, Dr Martina Navarro, Yordi Vermaat, Jorick Hendriksen, Martijn Postuma and Christian Spekreijse.
The workshop was led by SporTT’s Elite Athlete Well-being Unit and several members of the Unit benefited from the ASM course, including Olympic coach Ismael Lopez Mastrapa, sport psychologist Dr Nadine Sammy and former national volleyballer Courtnee-Mae Clifford.
The ASM is intended to provide elite, youth and community coaches, as well as PE teachers and practitioners in the health, exercise and sport industries with a framework to think about skilful movement across the lifespan.
The model encompasses elite sport, physical literacy and developmental perspectives with the expected outcome of enhancing existing programmes that focus on developing versatile movers in a non-linear way. The approach can benefit the entire society, not just athletes in a high-performance setting.