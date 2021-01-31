Local cricket fraternity asked to exercise patience

PRESIDENT of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Azim Bassarath has issued a stern warning to affiliates of the TTCB to uphold all aspects of the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 protocols currently in place.
Bassarath said that the TTCB shares the disappointment of the entire cricket community not being allowed to play the game for close to a year as the nation grapples to contain the spread of the pandemic which has already taken 134 lives in T&T. He said that all sports, including cricket, has been put on hold with the only exception being training sessions for national teams in groups of ten only.
“This means that there should be no cricket activity organised by zones, clubs or individuals including training or coaching sessions, competitions and the like until the MoH lifts the restrictions,” noted Bassarath.
He said the TTCB is fully supportive of the measures being taken by the MoH to contain the Covid-19 pandemic locally but looks forward to the resumption of the game as soon as is practicable. Bassarath said he felt the need to re-emphasise the importance of the cricket community doing its utmost to stick to the health protocols as there is the likelihood of a relaxation of the normal vigilance and discipline that have so far been the hallmark of those involved in the game.
Local cricket was halted by the TTCB last March in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic reaching these shores and since then the entire sport has joined the rest of the national community in bearing the negative effects of the fallout.
Nonetheless, Bassarath said that the TTCB has been moving ahead with its plans to proceed as soon as the restrictions are lifted and has even written to the MoH requesting permission to get preparatory competitions for the Red Force to take place.
The TTCB boss said that he is optimistic that cricket will be played in the 2021 season, but is urging the entire cricket community to exercise patience and responsibility in the interest of the sport and public health.