Local cricket resumes

After a two-year hiatus, owing to the Covid pandemic, it’s finally time to play. The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) domestic season bowls off today with some of the biggest names in game headlining the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast.
The tournament will feature West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard and his T20 vice-captain Nicholas Pooran along with Indian Premier League superstar Sunil Narine.
And T&T Red Force skipper Imran Khan and former captain Rayad Emrit will also lead separate teams for the 14-day extravaganza to be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. Evin Lewis is also set to feature in the six-team tournament.
The tournament opens with the Leatherback Giants taking on the Blue Devils at 10.30 a.m. followed by a clash between Cocrico Kings and the Steelpan Strikers from 12.30 p.m. The final match today will see the Soca Kings up against the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers.
TTCB president Azim Bassarath confirmed that Narine, Pollard and Pooran will take part in the tournament which will be a treat for fans as well as for the players, with the winning team pocketing $100,000. The runner-up will get $50,000 while the third-place team will go home with $30,000.
“The fans and players have not seen any competitive cricket in Trinidad and Tobago for almost two years and I think to get the ball rolling the spectators deserve to see something and that is one of the reasons why we wanted to put this T10 together,” said Bassarath.
Asked about the prize money, Bassarath said the winnings will be distributed equally among the 16 members of the squad. “So, there is something the players can look forward to and if they play good cricket, they are going to be rewarded,” Bassarath added. He also noted that vaccinated spectators will be allowed to attend.
Dream 11 Trinidad T10
Blast fixtures:
(All matches @ BLCA)
Today
Leatherback Giant vs Blue Devils, 10.30 a.m.
Cocrico Cavaliers vs Steelpan Strikers,
12.30 p.m.
Soca Kings vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers,
2.30 p.m.
Tomorrow
Leatherback Giants vs Steelpan Strikers, 10.30 a.m.
Soca Kings vs Blue Devils, 12.30 pm
Cocrico Cavaliers vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, 2.30 p.m.