LOCAL horse racing fans will probably be following today’s Queen Plate closer than any international equine contest in a long time.
There is not only a Trinidad and Tobago-owned horse involved in the leading event on Canada’s horse racing calendar, Munnyfor Ro is one of the leading contenders.
The Queen’s Plate will be the penultimate of 11 races at Woodbine Race Course, Ontario, and is billed to take at 5.42 p.m.
Munnyfor Ro, the only filly in the field of 13 three-year-olds for the CAN $1 million contest, is the 9/2 morning-line second favourite.
The daughter of Munnings was not supplemented for the 1 1-¼ mile (2,000 metres) contest, for but after winning the Woodbine Oaks three weeks ago, owner Rajendra Maharajh decided to pay a CAN $25,000 penalty for her to be included.
The Queen’s Plate is the first leg of the Canadian Triple Crown, while the Oaks is the opening leg of the fillies’ equivalent series, the Triple Tiara.
Munnyfor Ro earned CAN $300,000, the biggest pay check ever by a T&T-owned horse when she triumphed in the CAN $500,000 Oaks over 1 1/8 (1,800 metres) miles on the first day of this month.
Trainer Kevin Attard, who also handles horses for former Arima Race Club president Derek Chin, believes that his double-winner would relish the extra furlong (200 metres) of today’s trip and he is also satisfied with her No. 6 post position.
“I think it’s a good post for her,” he said. “Obviously we want to keep her out of trouble and give her a clear run. She’s a filly that likes to sit off, (the pace) so hopefully there’s a nice pace in front of her and (jockey) Justin (Stein) is able to work out a good trip.”
Incredibly, the Attard family has ties to six of the 13 runners in this year’s Queen’s Plate, which is being contested for the 162nd time and is the oldest continuously run stakes race in North America.
In addition to his top choice Munnyfor Ro, Kevin will also saddle Haddassah (10/1), Harlan Estate (12/1) and HC Holiday (15/1) in the event, which offers a CAN $600,000 cheque to the winning owner.
His 17-year-old son Joshua is the owner of Keep Grinding and this 4/1 ante-post favourite is trained by Kevin’s father Tino.
And his uncle Sid handles Riptide Rock, who is the 6/1 fourth fancy in the morning line odds.
However, the only member of the Attard family to ever be successful in the Queen’s Plate is Kevin’s uncle Larry, a Canadian Hall of Fame jockey who guided Bompago to victory in the 1983 edition.
Barbadian Patrick Husbands, a multiple “Woodbine” champion jockey, will be aboard Dance Some Mo (12/1) in the feature attraction.
Maharajh’s Raroma Stable has been racing horses in Canada and the United States or over a decade.
Maharajh started competing at home around the same time and has given local fans the likes of Crime Of Passion, who won the Stewards Cup twice and is one of the country’s best sprinters of the last quarter-century, and two-time Santa Rosa Dash heroine Pauseforacoors.