Local men claim gold in team sprint

Trinidad and Tobago copped gold in the elite men’s team sprint on the first day of the Caribbean Track Cycling Championships at the National Cycling Centre in Couva, last night.

The team of Kwesi Browne, Zion Pulido and Ryan D’Abreau clocked 46.94 seconds in the three-lap, 750m event, finishing ahead of Cuba — Brayan Lopez, Rolando Mendez and Tony Garcia, who clocked 47.693.

Meanwhile, the T&T team of Maurice Burnette, Tariq Woods, Enrique de Comarmond and Liam Trepte placed second in the elite men’s team pursuit final, just finishing behind Cuba in that final. T&T clocked four minutes, 22.987 seconds with Cuba clocking 4:21.62 to claim gold.

T&T led for the first eight laps of the 16-lap, four-kilometre race. But Cuba came storming back in the end to land the main spoils.

In the women’s team pursuit, Cuba was the lone team in the event, clocking 4:59.039. And T&T fielded the only team in the women’s team sprint event-- Alexi Ramirez, Phoebe Sandy and Adrianna Seyjagat clocking 55.8 seconds in the three-lap 750m event.

Earlier, the T&T men made it to the team sprint final after placing first in qualifying. T&T clocked 46.807 in qualifying while Cuba was second with a time of 56.243 over the 750m distance.

In the team pursuit, Cuba placed first in qualifying with a time of 4:25.082 over the 4km distance. T&T were second in 4:29.777.

In the junior elimination final, Samuel Maloney took the gold medal, just pipping Jarel Mohammed on the line. Devante Laurence took bronze while Raul Garcia placed fourth.

In the final event on the opening day, Barbados’ Jamol Eastman took gold in the 15km elite men’s scratch race with a late burst of speed to finish ahead of T&T’s Tariq Woods in a finishing time of 18 minutes, 57 seconds. T&T’s Enrique De Comarmond took the bronze while T&T’s Liam Trepte finished fourth.

The cyclists will be in action again today with the elite men’s sprint qualifying and quarter-finals in the morning session from 10 a.m. followed by the semi-finals and final in the afternoon session from 5 p.m. The event will give riders a chance to get USI points towards qualification for the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games.

