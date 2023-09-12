Local players blitzed in ‘Masters’ opener

BOTH Trinidad and Tobago players were overwhelmed by the top-seeded Mexicans when the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Masters Tournament served off Monday in Mexico.
Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith was beaten 6-1, 6-0 by No. 2 seed Abril Cardenas in Group B, but it was even worse for Makeda Bain, who failed to trouble the scorer against top seed Hanne Estrada in Group A.
There are four players each in both round-robin groups, and the top two will advance to tomorrow’s semi-finals after the first stage concludes today.
The boys and girls ranked in the top four in the 14 & under division of COTECC by the middle of last month were selected to participate along with four from each gender chosen by the confederation.
Campbell-Smith was ranked fourth at the cut-off date but has dropped one spot since while Bain, who has been climbing the ladder steadily the last few months and is one place behind, was when drafted in when two of the invited players withdrew recently.
After their singles matches Monday, the two returned to the court for doubles and were beaten 6-1, 6-2 by top seeds Alison Oliva of Guatemala and Mexican Abril Cardenas.
The pair are the only players from the English-speaking Caribbean in the tournament, which is usually dominated by Mexicans.
There are three boys and three girls from the host country in the fields of eight.
The other girls involved are from Costa Rica, Dominican Republic and Guatemala, while the boys field contains two each from Dominican Republic and Guatemala and one player from El Salvador.
It is the third straight year T&T is being represented in this competition after no one had ever qualified or had been invited before.
Cameron Wong and Jordane Dookie were the first players to fly the red, white and black flag in 2021, and Kale Dalla Costa competed last year.